Suniel Shetty Says If He Didn’t Feel Safe Seeing Akshay Kumar’s Success | Bollywood

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar started their Bollywood journeys around the same time and even starred in several movies together. However, their career charts haven’t been quite the same. (Also read: Suniel Shetty will try to bring Akshay Kumar back in Hera Pheri 3)

While they starred together in films such as Mohra, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri and many more, their careers then took different paths. As Akshay became the highest paid and busiest actor in the Hindi film industry over the next 20 years, Suniel was much more selective in his choices and his acting career took a step back.

Now, in a new interview, Suniel was asked if he ever felt safe seeing Akshay’s success. He said he wasn’t the only one who took such things to heart. Not at all because I can’t stand the pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I think they would probably have missed it. I do not know. I’m happy when it comes to many things I’ve done and are doing in my life. I am someone who has always been very comfortable in my own space. My success? The film speaks for itself. Failure? I took the blame. Bad choices, emotional choices, he told Bollywood Life.

He added, “I don’t lack confidence. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. Not necessarily for movies, but by staying focused and you can accomplish anything. I probably wasn’t focused when I was working. I probably didn’t pay attention to the scripts I was hearing or thought I was larger than life. That’s a mistake. But if it can rub off on my kids, Ahan (Shetty, his son) is sat thinking for his second film which he will deliver at the right time.

Suniel still sees it as a half-full situation, especially “when 100 million people couldn’t make it.”

Suniel was recently seen in Dharawi Bank with Vivek Oberoi as a gangster. Akshay’s latest release was Ram Setu.