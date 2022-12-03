Orange Is the New Black actor Brad William Henke has died





Brad William Henke, an NFL player who went on to earn a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for playing a gay correctional officer in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, has died. He was 56 years old. The former defensive lineman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, his agent, Sheree Cohen, announced Friday. No cause of death was provided. Brad was a wonderful, kind person and had a real passion for acting. Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time, Cohen said in a statement to The Times. Henke, who has appeared in over 40 films, was born in Columbus, Neb.., and raised in Littleton, Colorado. He played college football on a scholarship to the University of Arizona and was an outstanding defensive lineman, team captain and All-College student reporter, his agent said. He turned pro in 1989 when the New York Giants drafted him. He then played for the Denver Broncos and made it to Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers, although his team was beaten 5510 in the 1990 game. Henke retired from acting in 1994 after repeated injuries, but quickly transitioned into an acting career after moving to Los Angeles to become a coach. Here he answered an open call for advertising looking for big guys, then began working in theater and regularly booked work on several 1990s TV series including Chicago Hope, Silk Stalkings, Nash Bridges and ER. He also appeared as a catcher in the 1996 animated hybrid Space Jam. The actor has had longer stints in drama series, including the ABC series October Road and Lost, FXs Justified, Going to California on Showtime, and the WB sitcom Nikki. In 2000, he opened a theater studio in Los Angeles where he is recognized for having guided the careers of hundreds of actors. Always trying to help struggling artists, Henke produced showcases, called agents for his students, and lent his acting skills to up-and-coming filmmakers in shorts that would become feature films, including Short Term 12′ and Willys Wonderland. , said his agent. However, her most notable role was as Desi Piscatella in Netflix’s groundbreaking original comedy. Henke appeared in 26 episodes over the past three seasons of the Emmy and SAG Award-winning comedies. Brad Henke was an incredibly kind man with cheerful energy. A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family, his manager Matt DelPiano wrote Thursday. instagram. Henke is survived by his mother, Tammy; his sister Annette; his wife, Sonja; his son-in-law, Aaden; daughter-in-law, Leasa; and grandson, Amirah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2022-12-02/brad-william-henke-dead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos