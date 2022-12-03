Entertainment
Live horse racing dates slashed 10.5% next year at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
A continued decline in slot play at Penn National Race Course’s Hollywood Casino has taken a toll on the horse racing industry as officials at the Grantville facility will cut live race dates by 10.5 % next year.
The reduction to 134 dates, from 150 in 2022, was requested by Hollywood Casino and approved at the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commissions monthly Tuesday meeting in Harrisburg, according to Eric Johnston, director of racing operations at Penn Entertainment.
The reduction in the date correlates with the dizzying drop in slot machine play at Hollywood Casino this year.
A set percentage of slot machine play at Hollywood Casino and other Tier 1 casinos in the state goes to the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development Trust Fund, which bolsters the purse funds of the four state racetracks.
Todd Mostoller, executive director of the Pennsylvania Horsemens Benevolent and Protective Association, blames the increase in gambling competition and games of skill, which he says have cannibalized Hollywood slot numbers.
We had a mature game market in Pennsylvania, said Mostoller, whose organization represents horse owners, trainers and backstretch workers at Penn National Race Course. There’s not a lot of money for gambling available to them and now they’ve legislated casinos in York and Morgantown with another in Shippensburg.
Revenues generated by Hollywoods York and Morgantown mini-casinos are exempt from donating to the trust fund. Revenue streams from Internet gambling and sports betting in Hollywood, which have seen excellent growth, are also exempt.
The trust fund, created by Law 71 in 2004, raised $199 million in calendar year 2011. Horse racing purses are also funded by pari-mutuel betting on live and simulcast races. However, this funding mechanism continues to decline.
Thoroughbred horse racing at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course will be held three nights a week, Wednesday through Friday, next year, but with some subtle and significant changes.
The track, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, has been running all year, but will take two hiatuses. The first is a two-week break in April and the second is a four-week break running from late September to late October.
Mostoller said October’s four-week break is likely to be beneficial as competition for horses at several mid-Atlantic tracks in the fall is fierce.
Additionally, live racing cards will be reduced to seven races per night instead of the usual eight, Mostoller said. Average daily purses at Penn National Race Course will remain at $146,000 per day, according to Johnston.
Sixteen fewer race dates translates to a $2.33 million year-over-year reduction in purse funds available to owners, trainers and jockeys. This represents a belt-tightening time for those who make a living with racehorses in Grantville, who must pay overhead for stables, employees and equine supplies, including feed, hay, as well farrier and veterinary services.
They are all small businessmen here and it is a big problem if there is less chance of generating income. It’s not an easy deal, Mostoller said.
Penn National Race Courses Flagship Event, Grade 2 Penn Mileis scheduled for Friday, June 2. The race carried a purse of $400,000 this year, but there is an indication on the tracks’ online calendar whether that figure will be offered again or lowered.
The Racetrack Development Fund was a favorite target of Governor Tom Wolf over the past budget cycles of his administration. Wolf wanted slot funds to create a college scholarship program for students from low- and moderate-income families who wanted to attend a public university.
Horse owners and breeders, as well as some state lawmakers, say the language of trust funds prohibits such use by the Commonwealth.
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s stance on the issue remains to be seen.
|
