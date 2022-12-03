Entertainment
Famous Indian Actors and Cricketers Driving Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV
G-Wagen or Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is one such SUV which is popular among celebrities and sports personalities all over the world. It’s an iconic SUV that’s been on sale for decades. Even after so many years, Mercedes has managed to retain the SUV’s signature boxy design and we believe that’s one of the reasons it still has a large fan base. Here we have a list of Indian actors and cricketers who drive a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.
Ranbir Kapoor
First on the list is one of the industry’s leading players, Ranbir Kapoor. He is a car enthusiast and has a large collection of expensive and exotic cars in his garage. He owns SUVs like the Range Rover Vogue (previous generation) and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. This is the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 version of the older generation. This SUV develops 544 hp and 760 Nm of maximum torque. The actor has been spotted several times with the SUV.
jimmy shergil
Jimmy Shergill has been in the Bollywood industry for a very long time. He is known for choosing movies based on good scripts. The actor also bought a G63 AMG SUV. This is also the previous generation G63 AMG which came with a 5.5 liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Jimmy also owned an older generation Land Rover SUV which he used for a very long time.
Anant Ambani
The Ambanis have one of the largest car collections in their garage. They have a variety of luxury SUVs and sedans as well as sports cars. Anant Ambani, the youngest son in the family, is often seen in a Mercedes-benz G63 SUV. Although he is not seen driving the car much, most of the time he was spotted in a G63 AMG.
Hardik Pandya
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya also owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. The cricketer has a variety of expensive and exotic cars in his garage. He purchased the current version of the SUV finished in Palladium Silver. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine generating 585hp and 850Nm of peak torque.
Pawan Kalian
The popular South Indian actor owns the older generation AMG G55 which was replaced by G63 AMG. It is powered by a 5.4 liter V8 engine generating 507 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque.
Akhil Akkineni
The son of South Indian superstar Nagarjuna has established himself in the Tollywood film industry as an actor. Akhil Akkineni also owns the older generation SUV which he bought back in 2016.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet spot for Mercedes-Benz. The actress also owns a G-Wagen, but it’s not the G63 AMG. The actress recently purchased the G 350d SUV. It is powered by a 3.0-litre L6 turbocharged diesel engine that generates 281hp and 600nm of peak torque. Although not the AMG version, it is still an expensive SUV priced at Rs 1.72 crore, ex-showroom.
Sarah Ali Khan
Like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan also owns a GG 350d Class SUV. The actress bought the SUV in a pearly white shade, a popular color among car buyers in India.
Dulquer-Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan is a car enthusiast and he recently purchased a current generation Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. The actor bought the SUV in the Designo Olive Green shade, which is quite unique. It is powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
Shreyas Iyer
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer recently got himself a G63 AMG SUV. This is the current generation SUV and what makes this SUV special is the Brabus kit that it has installed on it. It enhances the overall appearance of the SUV.
Sunil Shetty
Veteran actor Suneil Shetty was spotted with a gray colored Mercedes-Benz G 350d SUV. There are several videos of the actor driving the SUV through the streets of Mumbai.
Privthviraj
Prithviraj Sukumaran – One of the leading players in the Malayalam film industry is the latest to join the G-Wagen club. Unlike other actors, Prithviraj bought a used G63 AMG which also has the current generation. It would have saved him a lot of money compared to a brand new one. The actor also owns a used Lamborghini Urus which he bought after selling his Huracan.
