Marvels Midnight Suns Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor





Blade: Voiced by Michael Jai White The Marvel Universe is full of supernatural threats such as vampires, and where there are vampires, there are also half-vampires, aka. Dhampirs. All the strength and stamina of a vampire without any of its weaknesses, and Blade is the most dangerous of them all. Driven by a stubborn hatred of vampires sparked by the death of his mother, Blade is as serious as he is deadly. In Midnight Suns Wonders, Blade is a damage-dealing nightmare. It is dangerous at any distance and can heal itself by draining enemies of their life essence. While many people probably think of Wesley Snipes from Blade movies when they think of the character, Blade is played by Michael Jai White in midnight suns. Not to be confused with Jaleel White (aka Steve Urkel of Family matters), Michael Jai White is best known for playing Al Simmons/Spawn in the Spawn movie, the mafia boss Gambol in The black Knightand the titular Black Dynamite in the black dynamite movies and cartoons. scarlet witch:Voiced by Emily OBrien Few Marvel characters have changed as much as Scarlet Witch. She originally has a mutant with the power to manipulate odds. This origin was retconned to turn her into a true witch with access to reality-altering chaos magic, which remains true in Midnight Suns Wonders. In the game, she’s a tortured character who studies with Doctor Strange to control her powers, but part of her thinks people are right to fear her. This is reflected in Scarlet Witch’s dual role as hero and villain. Normally, Scarlet Witch can devastate the battlefield with AOE explosions, but she also spends part of the game serving Lilith. Scarlet Witch actress Emily OBrien has been very busy lately. She played Jade in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the KingdomsVerandah in God of War: Ragnarokand previously played Amélie in Death Stranding. Wolverine: Voiced by Steve Blum Wolverine is arguably the most iconic Marvel character. Also known as Weapon X, he was experimented on by scientists who took advantage of his healing mutation to coat every bone in his body, including the retractable claws, with the indestructible metal Adamantium. It left Wolverine a broken man who is savage in battle, and in Midnight Suns Wonders, he is a force to be reckoned with. He can taunt enemies to focus on him, heal damage faster than they can deal it, and take out multiple henchmen at once with the fury of a rabid animal. In midnight suns, Wolverine is played by Steve Blum. This casting shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since Blum has played the character in countless games and cartoons since 2004. However, you might also recognize Blum as the voices of Spike Spiegel in cowboy bebop (the anime, not the live broadcast), Sub-Zero and Baraka in Mortal Kombat 11and Guilmon of Digimon.

