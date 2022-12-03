It’s the season at the GPPL

As the holiday season approaches and the festivities are underway, the staff at GPPL are in Christmas elf mode. You might be wondering what exactly does this look like? Well, I believe the llibrary is to the city what the gift is to the holidays; they both warm the heart and bring people together.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
This holiday season, we’re offering tons of ways to give back to the community through GPPL, either to help others this Christmas, or to library himself. If you wish, you can help in one of the following ways:
We reach out throughout the year with our ongoing Itty Bitty Pantry. Some of the items we are constantly looking for are individual snacks such as boxes of granola bars or snacks and bottled water.
We now have our warming wall in place and have seen a wonderful outpouring of support in the form of toques and scarves. We always ask the community to donate new or gently used coats and mittens/gloves of all sizes. This will continue until the beginning of March and will help many in need during our brutal winter months.
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
GPPL has its annual drop trees in the adult and children’s sections. This year, the Adult Tree is accepting donations for Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue, while the Children’s Department is accepting donations for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation for its pediatric unit. For a full list of acceptable donations, please visit https://www.gppl.ca/News/Giving-Trees
All donations for the above items can be dropped off in person at GPPL Customer Services or Information Desks on the ground floor and at the ASK office in the Children’s Department.
For the library himself, we are always grateful for our thoughtful and generous cash donations. You can donate money at the customer service counter in cash, credit or debit and any amount of $10.00 or more qualifies you for a tax receipt.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Or how about trying your luck and maybe winning a trip? People’s Champions Library are hosting a roundtrip ticket raffle for two guests via West Jet. Tickets are only $10.00 per ticket and information can be found at the GPPL customer service office. For more information on Champions, follow the link: https://www.gppl.ca/Support-GPPL/Our-Champions
Finally, we are expanding our collection of video games. Do you have old video games that you haven’t played in a while that are just gathering dust on your shelf? Why not donate it to GPPL! For each game donation, your name will be raffled off for a $100.00 gift card for the console of your choice (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or Steam). More information about this can be found at: https://www.gppl.ca/News/Video-Game-Donation-Drive
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
As you can see, there are many ways to give your library. And at GPPL, we want our customers to know that we appreciate every dollar, every donation and every good thought and want you to send us. From the bottom of our collective hearts, Grande Prairie Public Library thank you all for your continued support.
With that, we want to reach out and wish you all the best for this 2022 holiday season and thank you for all you do to blow us little elves at Grande Prairie Public Library.
Events to come
Pajama Ball
Put on your best pajamas to attend our Holiday Pajama Ball.
Thanks to New Horizon CO-OP for sponsoring the ball.
All ages are welcome
Date: Saturday, December 17
Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s playground
New Year’s Eve 2023 noon
Kids are encouraged to dress up in their finest party gear and help us ring in the year from noon!
Thanks to Party City for sponsoring this event.
All ages and families are welcome
Date: Saturday, December 31
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s playground
Share this article on your social network
Advertisement 1
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos