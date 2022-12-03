It’s the season at the GPPL

Photo provided

Content of the article As the holiday season approaches and the festivities are underway, the staff at GPPL are in Christmas elf mode. You might be wondering what exactly does this look like? Well, I believe the llibrary is to the city what the gift is to the holidays; they both warm the heart and bring people together.

Content of the article This holiday season, we’re offering tons of ways to give back to the community through GPPL, either to help others this Christmas, or to library himself. If you wish, you can help in one of the following ways: We reach out throughout the year with our ongoing Itty Bitty Pantry. Some of the items we are constantly looking for are individual snacks such as boxes of granola bars or snacks and bottled water. We now have our warming wall in place and have seen a wonderful outpouring of support in the form of toques and scarves. We always ask the community to donate new or gently used coats and mittens/gloves of all sizes. This will continue until the beginning of March and will help many in need during our brutal winter months.

Content of the article GPPL has its annual drop trees in the adult and children’s sections. This year, the Adult Tree is accepting donations for Bandaged Paws Animal Rescue, while the Children’s Department is accepting donations for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation for its pediatric unit. For a full list of acceptable donations, please visit https://www.gppl.ca/News/Giving-Trees All donations for the above items can be dropped off in person at GPPL Customer Services or Information Desks on the ground floor and at the ASK office in the Children’s Department. For the library himself, we are always grateful for our thoughtful and generous cash donations. You can donate money at the customer service counter in cash, credit or debit and any amount of $10.00 or more qualifies you for a tax receipt.

Content of the article Or how about trying your luck and maybe winning a trip? People’s Champions Library are hosting a roundtrip ticket raffle for two guests via West Jet. Tickets are only $10.00 per ticket and information can be found at the GPPL customer service office. For more information on Champions, follow the link: https://www.gppl.ca/Support-GPPL/Our-Champions Finally, we are expanding our collection of video games. Do you have old video games that you haven’t played in a while that are just gathering dust on your shelf? Why not donate it to GPPL! For each game donation, your name will be raffled off for a $100.00 gift card for the console of your choice (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo or Steam). More information about this can be found at: https://www.gppl.ca/News/Video-Game-Donation-Drive

Content of the article As you can see, there are many ways to give your library. And at GPPL, we want our customers to know that we appreciate every dollar, every donation and every good thought and want you to send us. From the bottom of our collective hearts, Grande Prairie Public Library thank you all for your continued support. With that, we want to reach out and wish you all the best for this 2022 holiday season and thank you for all you do to blow us little elves at Grande Prairie Public Library. Events to come Pajama Ball Put on your best pajamas to attend our Holiday Pajama Ball. Thanks to New Horizon CO-OP for sponsoring the ball. All ages are welcome Date: Saturday, December 17 Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: Children’s playground New Year’s Eve 2023 noon Kids are encouraged to dress up in their finest party gear and help us ring in the year from noon! Thanks to Party City for sponsoring this event. All ages and families are welcome Date: Saturday, December 31 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Location: Children’s playground

