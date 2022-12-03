Orange Is The New Black actor Brad William Henke dies aged 56





Brad William Henke, known for his roles in Orange is the new black and Justifieddied at the age of 56. The actor died in his sleep on Tuesday (November 29), as confirmed by his family (via Deadline). No cause of death has been disclosed. In a statement provided to TMZ, his manager Matt DelPiano, said: Brad was an incredibly kind and energetic man. A very talented actor, he loved being part of this community and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family. Prior to his acting career, Henke was an NFL player who was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989. After being cut during training camp, he went to play for the Denver Broncos and played against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in 1990. . Henke pursued an acting career after injuries forced him into retirement in 1994. He began acting in commercials, before landing guest spots on shows like IS, Chicago Hope, Nash Bridges and Arliss. Her first major role was in a sitcom series Nikki, with Nikki Cox, where he played the character of Thor. This sparked other TV show appearances, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Judging Amyand movies The Assassination of Richard Nixon, Pacific Rim and 2006 world trade center. Henke is perhaps best known for playing prison guard Desi Piscatella in the Netflix series Orange is the new black in seasons four and five. His other notable roles include Bram in LostCoover Bennett in JustifiedTony Tucci in Dexter and Brendon on Sneaky Pete. In a tribute on Twitter, Orange is the new black co-star Tamara Torres wrote: Brad William Henke what a loss. He was a good guy. Rest in peace brother OITNB. Brad William Henke what a loss. He was a good guy. Rest in peace brother OITNB. pic.twitter.com/DR4XObz6P8 — Tamara Torres (@tamaratorresnyc) December 2, 2022 RIP Brad William Henke aka Owen Rowen of October Road. Your heart was too big for this life. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) December 2, 2022 Actor Bryan Greenberg wrote: RIP Brad William Henke aka Owen Rowen from October Road. Your heart was too big for this life. He is survived by his mother Tammy, sister Annette, wife Sonja, son-in-law Aaden, daughter-in-law Leasa and granddaughter Amirah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/orange-is-the-new-black-actor-brad-william-henke-dies-aged-56-3359683 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos