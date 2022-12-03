Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after posting swastika – The Hollywood Reporter





Kanye “Ye” West has been suspended from Twitter after tweeting a now-deleted message with a swastika on Thursday night. After a chaotic day that saw the rapper appear on Alex Jones’ Infowars Repeatedly showing and saying that he loved Adolf Hitler, Ye posted a series of controversial tweets, including supposed text messages between himself and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Among the tweets, which included praise and support for Balenciaga following the recent backlash against the company, Ye posted a photo of a swastika merged with a Star of David. Twitter deleted the offending post and Ye’s tweet storm came to an abrupt end. Suspecting he might be suspended, Ye also tweeted an unflattering image of Musk being hosed down by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a yacht. Emanuel previously called for a Hollywood-led boycott of Ye after he made a series of anti-Semitic comments that ultimately led to brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga cutting ties with the rapper. On Truth Social, Ye’s verified account posted another photo of his text interaction with Musk along with a screenshot showing he was locked out of his account for 12 hours. Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, confirmed that Ye had been suspended, first responding “That’s fine” to the unflattering image, but “It’s not” to the swastika tweet. now deleted. After a Twitter user tweeted at Musk to ‘please fix Kanye’, the CEO replied: ‘I did my best. Despite this he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. The account will be suspended.” In another response, Musk tweeted, “Just to clarify that his account is suspended for inciting violence, not an unflattering photo of me being hosed down by Ari. Frankly, I found these photos to be helpful motivation to lose weight! Doubling down, Musk tweeted the acronym “FAFO” which stands for “Fuck around and find out”. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to a Twitter representative for comment, but that employee no longer works for the company. Ye was only recently reinstated on Twitter, following Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the company and his pledge to reverse suspensions of prominent accounts, including those of the rapper, former president Donald Trump and author Jordan Peterson. In October, Ye’s initial suspension came after he tweeted that he was going to “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” I did my best. Despite this, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. The account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022 I’m just pointing out that his account is suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering photo of me being sprayed by Ari. Frankly, I found these photos to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/elon-musk-kanye-west-twitter-suspended-swastika-1235273922/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos