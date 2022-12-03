List of 2022 New York Film Critics Circle winners – The Hollywood Reporter





The New York Film Critics Circle named Warehouse as his best film of 2022. The group of critics voted on its 2022 winners on Friday, with Warehouse star Cate Blanchett named Best Actress and Colin Farrell selected Best Actor for his work in both After that and The Banshees of Inisherinthe latter having won Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh. Best Director went to SS Rajamouli for RRR. NopeKeke Palmer won Best Supporting Actress while Everything everywhere all at onceKe Huy Quan was named Best Supporting Actor, just days after winning a similar award at the Gotham Awards. Best Animated Feature went to Marcel the shod shelland Laura Poitras’ All the beauty and bloodshed won Best Non-Fiction Film. Other winners were HEY for best foreign language film and Top Gun: Maverickby Claudio Miranda for Best Cinematography. The 42-member Critics Group, which includes The Hollywood ReporterChief Film Critic David Rooney among its members also handed out three special awards. Jailed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was arrested over the summer as part of a wider crackdown on artists across the country and is serving a six-year prison sentence, has been recognized “for his stubborn bravery as an artist, and for the humanity and beauty of a body of work created under the most oppressive circumstances.” And Generate Movies has been recognized “for their invaluable work in bringing independent films from China to a wider audience.” NYFCC Recognized Curator, Distributor and Publisher Jake Perlin for what he called “his indispensable contributions to film culture.” The NYFCC began voting in announcing its awarding of cash prizes to two students, Nico Pedrero-Setzer and Greg Nussen, who are focusing on film criticism/journalism and attending college in the New York area. Last year, the NYFCC selected drive my car as the best photo of 2021. A full list of NYFCC 2022 winners follows. Best film : Warehouse

Best Director: SS Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, After that and The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress: Cate Blanchet Warehouse

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan Everything everywhere all at once

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, Nope

Best animated film: Marcel the shod shell

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best first film: After Sun

Best Foreign Language Film: HEY

Best non-fiction film: All the beauty and bloodshed

Special Prize: Jake Perlin

Special Prize: dGenerate Films

Special Prize: Jafar Panahi Founded in 1935, the organization’s membership includes reviewers of eligible online dailies, weeklies, magazines and general interest publications. Each December, the group meets in New York to vote on the awards for films from the previous calendar year. In addition to the usual categories, which include Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress, special stand-alone awards are given to individuals and organizations who have made substantial contributions to the art of filmmaking, including producers, directors, actors, writers, critics. , historians, film restorers and service organizations. The awards will be presented in New York in January.

