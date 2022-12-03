The body of Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found abandoned in the Bronx





Franck Vallelonga Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Frank Vallelonga Jr., whose father was played by Viggo Mortensen in the Oscar-winning film green book, was found dead in the Bronx. He was 60 years old. Police have confirmed Vallelonga's body was found dumped outside a sheet metal shop on Oak Point Avenue in New York, and a man, Steven Smith, 35, has been charged with concealing a corpse human, The New York Times reports. The New York Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious male early Monday, and "upon arrival, police observed an unidentified, unconscious, unconscious adult male at the ground at the scene". by Deadline. He had no "obvious signs of trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD added. An investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been determined. Mortensen starred as Frank Vallelonga Sr., aka "Tony Lip," in the Best Picture winning film green paper, which depicts his friendship with musician Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali). Frank Vallelonga Jr. also appeared in the film playing his uncle, Rudy Vallelonga. Her brother, Nick Vallelonga, co-wrote the film and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. According to Time, surveillance video showed Smith getting out of his car, pulling a body out of the passenger side of the vehicle, dropping it on the curb and driving away. The suspect reportedly told police, "This guy was already dead. He overdosed. I had nothing to do with it."

