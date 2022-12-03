Saudi FilmFest takes off with Bollywood presence





New Delhi

The opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, brought together big names from Hollywood, Bollywood and several other countries. American actress Sharon Stone, British director Guy Ritchie, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and musician AR Rahman are among the actors and showbiz personalities seen on the red carpet of the “Red Sea International Film Festival” on Thursday. were also included. Apart from this, Indian actress Kajol and Saudi actress Mulla Al-Zahrani were also seen at the Red Sea Festival on the first day of this ten-day festival. Shah Rukh Khan also received an honorary award for his services to the film industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival. This time, the “Red Sea International Film Festival” is held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where the personalities of the world who turn the wheel of the film industry will participate. Indian actress Shabana Azmi also looked excited as she watched the festival’s opening film. He said it’s a great honor for me and I’m also excited. He said, “I never even imagined such a day would come, so I think people are going to love this movie like the love we felt in our hearts during its making”. It was happening. Two films by Saudi director and actor Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj will also be screened at the Red Sea International Film Festival. He said in this regard, “I am very happy to come here because two of my films will be screened in this edition and I hope people will like my films”. Two of his films screened at the festival are ‘Sattar’ and Khalat Plus’. This time, the theme of the “Red Sea International Film Festival” was named “Film is Everything”. 131 feature films and 61 short films made in 41 world languages ​​will be screened during the ten days of the festival.

