Entertainment
Bones and All Got Made Thanks to Lorenzo Mieli
Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis/Metro Goldwyn Mayer
When it came time to find funding for the YA-cannibal-road romance, captivating but shocking, gripping but gross bones and all, director Luca Guadagnino knew that Hollywood was unlikely to have the required taste in the flesh. Although he attached his muse face to the sharp cheekbones of a generation Timothe Chalamet as the project’s co-star and producer, the Italian BAFTA and Golden Globe author whose breakthrough in 2017 call me by your name won a nod to the Oscar for best picture understood that Bones would be a tough sell at increasingly risk-averse studios because of the way it mixed art and grind. That is to say, the film features the literal bloodlust, finger-gnawing, and horrifying human carnivore against the backdrop of exquisite post-adolescent lust; it’s an intimately observed journey of self-discovery, far from the kind of project Hollywood usually craves for.
So, in the final weeks of 2020, Guadagnino began looking for Italian backers who shared his vision for his first American film. The directors first called: Lorenzo Mieli, the prolific Rome-based television producer behind HBO series such as Jude Law’s papal romp The young popethe prestige adaptation of the cable companies of the best-selling Neapolitan novels by Elena Ferrantes my brilliant friendand Italian coming-of-age drama we are who we are, for which Guadagnino previously served as director and showrunner. As managing director of Italian production company The Apartment, a boutique division of the global media giant Freemantle, Mieli had never supported a theatrical film. But he teamed up with Francesco Melzi d’Eril (a producer of the horror adaptation of Guadagninos Amazon Studios sighs) and Marco Morabito (who co-produced call me by your name) in the front bones and alls Production budget of $20 million.
For the eccentric subject of the film, it would have been very difficult to convince a studio, tells Vulture Mieli. For a subject like cannibalism, how much do you want to show the violence? Is it going to be a metaphorical journey, a love story as we want it to be? Or will it be too hard? And can we do it independently? The process is going to be very, very long; he needs a lot of attention and no stress because he is very delicate.
That investment paid off with one of the weirdest entries of Season 22 of the awards: a weird but acclaimed, buzzy but niche adaptation of Camille DeAngeliss’ 2015 novel YA by one of Hollywood’s most eminent filmmakers. Europe. A guy who’s had every opportunity to go Hollywood gonzo its just why Guadagnino could have gone the Denis Villeneuve route, turning his art house fame into a nine figure studio movie but who instead opted to keep the production on his seventh directorial feature deliberately small-scale and staunchly independent. MGM bought bones and all out of the blue, acquiring its North American distribution rights last year (in a deal known as negative pickup) on the strength of a nine-minute sizzle reel, Guadagnino cobbled together before the film was finished (Warner Bros. picked up Bones deployment abroad with the exception of Italy where the film is managed by Vision Distribution).
The ’80s horror romance premiered to a ten-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Guadagnino won the Silver Lion for Best Director and co-lead Taylor Russell received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor. Of the, Bones bowed at other major festivals including Telluride, the London Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, further bolstering its Gold Derby value (in conjunction with a fall For Your Consideration blitz by MGM although in this case FYC might just as well be read as Fine Young Cannibals). bones and all finally achieved wide release around Thanksgiving weekend, its entry into the film market marked by nearly six and a half million fan-generated TikTok videos and a hive of Chalamet-inspired buzz with mostly positive reviews but lackluster ticket sales.
Nowadays, Bones claimed a mere $6.1 million worldwide, seemingly the latest victim of a post-COVID and post-Labor Day box office malaise that has resulted in sluggish box office receipts for many seasons of award-winning titles fashionable. Among them: Tr ($5.1 million worldwide), She says ($6.7 million), Until ($8.7 million) and The Fabelmans ($3.6 million in limited release). Unlike those films, however, bones and allDistributor MGM is owned by Amazon, which uses different metrics than studios to determine box office failure and positions the film to signal its intention to take big creative turns, according to an insider.
Mieli who is rapidly raising his profile in Hollywood’s 30-mile zone as a producer of such splashy upcoming projects as the biopic Sofia Coppola Elvis Priscillathe Apple TV+ series Ferrari, and Angelina Jolie directed by Pablo Larrain with a biographical drama Married nonetheless feels satisfied that he allowed Guadagnino to make the movie he wanted, even if it wasn’t what Hollywood was looking for: a character-driven genre fusion that eschews genre tropes and blurs the lines surrounding both love stories and scary movies. He didn’t want to make a horror movie. He didn’t want to do what you say? an intellectual film, says the producer. He wanted to make a film where you could empathize with the characters. Where you see them finding love, where you see them finding acceptance, but it can also mean destroying and being destroyed. And yet. The film gives off that feeling, that sense of hope.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vulture.com/2022/12/bones-and-all-lorenzo-mieli.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bones and All Got Made Thanks to Lorenzo Mieli
- The Cherry Cricket moves dirt at the third venue in Littleton | Subscriber Content
- China sees new wave of anti-Xi Jinping protests at universities
- The G20 Presidency puts Modi’s India in the global spotlight. Expectations are already high
- Kate Middleton bewitches in rental dress for Earthshot Prizes
- Castle Point, UK’s largest store
- UCLA defeats Alabama 3-0 to advance to the Women’s College Cup Finals
- Syria resists Russia’s efforts to negotiate summit with Turkey: sources
- Derek Chisora’s social media: Boxing rival Tyson Fury’s weirdest Twitter and Instagram posts
- I had a dress code the first day at work – they said I was “too heavy” but I can’t help but have big boobs
- TV and film actor Afzaal Ahmad dies – Newspaper
- Table tennis a beacon of hope :: Mmegi Online