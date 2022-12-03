Guy Ritchie says he had no worries about attending a Saudi event and would be happy to cast Will Smith in Aladdin 2 – The Hollywood Reporter





Guy Ritchie says he had no worries accepting an invitation to be a special guest at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Talk to The Hollywood Reporter On Day 2 of the second edition of the event in Jeddah and the morning after accepting one of the festival’s main honors, the British director said that, rather than political considerations, he simply saw himself as someone interested in the creative world. “Anything I can do to encourage creativity, especially in my film world, I’m all for it,” he said. “I’m all about encouraging and collaborating culture.” While the festival trip may have been Ritchie’s first time to Saudi Arabia, he said he had been to the Middle East several times before, having visited friends in Bahrain and also shot much of Aladdin in Jordan. “A certain degree of the future is here,” he noted. Speaking of Aladdinwhile Ritchie didn’t comment directly on the infamous Oscar slap earlier this year by Will Smith, who played the genius in Disney’s 2019 live-action box office hit, he did insist that his experience with the star was just a delight. “I have never met a more charming man and working with him has been one of the most wonderful and wonderful experiences I have ever had,” he said. “I have never seen anything other than the accomplished and generous gentleman.” With Aladdin 2 now in pre-production, would he reconsider casting Smith again? Absolutely not. “I would have no problem casting Will Smith in anything because, like I said, he was just the perfect fucking gentleman,” he said. Ritchie was at the Red Sea Film Festival after taking a short three-day break from filming the small-screen spin-off of his 2020 hit The Gentleman. Although there have been television adaptations of his debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and the follow-up To tear out, he said that this project was “the only serious thing I’ve done on television”, noting that he wrote and directed it. “And it’s a lot of fun, more fun than I thought.” Lock, Stock – which immediately propelled Ritchie to Hollywood – came out in 1998, and despite the quarter century that had passed, he admitted he hadn’t really had a chance to sit down and reflect on his life and career since then. “You blink and it’s like nothing happened,” he said. “You’re just two stones heavier and a little richer.”

