Mel B calls James Corden the ‘biggest d—head’ she’s ever met in Hollywood: ‘He wasn’t very nice’
Mel B didn’t have a nice thing to say about James Corden.
On Friday, Melanie Brown was a guest on “The Big Narstie Show” where she was asked, “Who’s the biggest celebrity you’ve met?” The former “Spice Girl” put her own name on the list, along with fellow Spice Girl Ginger Spice.
“So there are a few,” Mel said on the UK talk show. “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.”
Mel clarified that she loves Halliwell, but can be “really annoying”.
However, Mel’s feelings about Corden seemed to stem from the way he treats others.
“I think you always have to be nice to the people you work with, whether it’s production, cameramen, sound, lighting,” she said.
“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he wasn’t very nice.”
A representative for Corden did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Mel was Cordens’ guest on the “Late Late Show” in 2016 and again in 2018. The former pop star joins restaurateur Keith McNally in Corden’s recent sentencing.
In October, McNally took to Instagram and initially banned the comedian from dining at his upscale New York restaurant, Balthazar, after Corden was allegedly “abusive” of his employees.
“James Corden is an extremely gifted comedian, but a little moron of a man. And the most abusive customer to my servers Balthazar since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” McNally wrote on Instagram at the time.
The restaurateur said in an ugly incident that Corden allegedly “screamed[ed] like crazy” at a waiter because his wife’s egg yolk omelette had egg white in it, and when it was brought back to the table after it was fixed, it came with homemade fries instead of ‘a salad.
McNally said Corden apologized “profusely” after the post attracted media attention, prompting him to rescind the ban. But things took a turn when Corden claimed he had done nothing wrong “on any level” to The New York Times shortly after.
“Shouldn’t we all be a little grown up about this?” Corden asked the reporter. “I promise you, find out about this restaurant. They don’t know about it. Maybe 15% of people.” McNally called on Corden to “assume” his behavior in another Instagram post.
After the impassioned Instagram post, Corden issued a public apology to McNally and the Balthazar staff and called his behavior “derogatory.”
“Because I didn’t yell or yell like I didn’t get up from my seat, I didn’t insult anyone or use derogatory language. I walked around thinking I didn’t do anything wrong. wrong, isn’t it?” Corden said during a “Late Late Show” appearance in October.
“As her meal went wrong on the table for the third time, in the heat of the moment I made a sarcastic and rude comment about cooking it myself. And that’s a comment which I deeply regret,” the “Cats” actor said.
“I understand the challenges of being a server. I’ve worked shifts in restaurants for years,” Corden added. “I have such respect and appreciation for anyone who does such a job, and the team at this restaurant is really great.
“I hope I will be allowed in again someday, so when I get back to New York I can go there and apologize in person, which I absolutely will.”
As for Mel’s response to Jessie J, she didn’t share any additional details, but the Spice Girl had previously named Jessie J after being asked about the most “overrated” pop singer during a 2019 interview. Jessie J later called Mel “overrated” on Instagram.
“‘Overrated’ *Mel B Voice,” she wrote at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight.
A representative for Jessie J did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
