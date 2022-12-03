Allegation: DNC helped remove conservative actor James Woods from Twitter





Twitter once regulated speech at the behest of progressive causes. We didn’t have definitive proof of this, but the evidence seemed overwhelming. Just start with how Twitter kicked President Donald Trump off the platform, but let Reverend Louis Farrakhan tweet as he pleases. Or how Twitter banned the New York Post account for leaking the Hunter Biden laptop story – despite its accuracy. There’s a new Twitter sheriff in town. Here we are!! 🍿🍿 https://t.co/eILK9f3bAm Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022 Elon Musk’s purchase of giant Big Tech earlier this year changed the rules of how the platform operates. Musk is committed to promoting more speech, not less, and he’s trying to bring some transparency to the platform. Today, Musk began revealing behind-the-scenes data on how Twitter erased the Hunter Biden laptop story from the digital landscape. Except that there is much more to share than this sordid saga. An early revelation from Matt Taibbi, the liberal journalist who has become mainstream media’s most persistent critic, shows how a prominent conservative star found himself silenced by Twitter. The DNC helped Oscar-nominated James Woods get off the platform for his right-wing views. 9. Celebrities and unknowns may be removed or reviewed at the request of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022 Woods is currently back on Twitter, but he’s been through several bans over the years. Meanwhile, Hollywood progressives regularly tweeted hateful and dishonest messages and rarely, if ever, suffered the consequences under Twitter’s previous leadership. Now we learn why. It is a story of rupture. More details will follow. UPDATE: Woods excoriated the old Twitter regime on Friday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “I was the target of these people for six years. They destroyed my career. They destroyed my livelihood. They destroyed my faith in a country that my family has defended in the army since the war of independence. Woods’ latest movie credit? The 2014 release “Jamesy Boy”. James Wood on Tucker Carlson 2 pic.twitter.com/1HB2Fz1IeL The only true God given to religion is Conscious (@colinsdav) December 3, 2022 Woods, who vowed to sue the DNC during his conversation with Carlson, thanked Musk for his actions. Thanks, @Elon Muskfor giving back to all Americans and to voices around the world the most precious of gifts: free and open speech. I admire you and salute you, sir. James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

