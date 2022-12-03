Avi Brosh’s Palisociety Launches All-New Palihouse West Hollywood

New place, new design, same inimitable point of view. At the dawn of his 15–birthday early 2023, Avi Brosh’s Palosociety announced the launch of the brand new Palihouse West Hollywoodnow open on a famous stretch of W.3rd Street in the heart of Los Angeles.

A reincarnation and reimagining of the brand’s very first hotel, the new Palihouse West Hollywood features 95 rooms, two signature restaurants, a guest-only pool and lounge, and Palisociety’s unique and irreverent take on luxury hospitality, inside as well as outside.

PATTERN

The new Palihouse West Hollywood welcomes guests with the brand’s quirky California sensibility mixed with an elevated European-influenced style that feels highly personalized and, as always, unpredictably charming. Interiors by Brosh and his team are layered and eclectic while being steeped in beauty and a warm sense of style, with an often unexpected mix of patterns, textures, fabrics and details. Ceilings are covered in wallpaper, walls are clad in custom millwork, vintage and custom furniture, and design details fill the spaces with personality and comfort.

From the porte-cochere valet, guests arrive at the front desk, a wood-paneled space with classic Palisociety charm and a traditional but informal check-in desk. To the left is the Lobby Lounge Café & Bar, a whitewashed, light-filled area anchored around a soaring main bar covered in greenery, custom tiles and oversized pendant lighting, with several distinct seating areas designed to give an intimate look to the large space. The outdoor patio adjacent to the 3rd The street features café tables surrounding a bubbling fountain and a Moroccan-influenced look and feel adorned with tilework. To the right of reception, an under-the-radar study serves as a low-key lounge for guest arrivals, small meetings, solo work and rest with moody clay-colored walls, organized shelving and a mix of comfortable seats.

One of the design highlights of the hotel is the indoor/outdoor pool lounge, tucked away on the second floor with access reserved for guests. Trellis-covered walls painted a rich, deep green form an elegant walkway into a lounge-style space with a free lemonade and candy bar and indoor seating. En route through the space to the outdoor pool, guests will find an intimate, private pool deck dotted with striped furniture, lush landscaping, a mix of statues and furniture, and a secluded, far-from-the-scene feel. bustling urban surrounding that is downstairs. A fifth-floor fitness room with Peloton bikes, a treadmill, and light weights is also available for private use by reservation.

As with all Palihouse hotels, the 95 rooms at Palihouse West Hollywood are spacious and pied-à-terre inspired, ranging from 330 square feet to 660 square feet. Rooms offer a mix of Queen, Double Queen, King and Suite rooms, most with balconies, spread over four floors. An earthy palette of rust, orange, deep greens, and wood tones and textures are mixed with bespoke details and custom features, while well-appointed bathrooms are a fine display of mahogany wood , detailed tiling and custom vanities. Each room is carefully equipped with Smeg mini-fridges, Nespresso coffee machines, fine Bellino linens and Diptyque toiletries. Palisociety’s custom mini-bar offers full-size bottles of select liquors, gourmet snacks, and select beauty and wellness essentials, along with shakers and bar tools to make the perfect drink your way.

TO EAT

Palihouse West Hollywood is home to two dining and beverage destinations in addition to the poolside lounge: Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, serving the Palisociety Dining Group’s California-centric all-day menu, featuring everything from classic American breakfasts to layered salads, and hearty favorites, including lobster tacos, chicken paillard, and Paliclub. Cocktails are served all day, every day and weekend brunch crowns the menu alongside an exclusive collaboration with neighboring Magnolia Bakery, which will supply the hotel with its signature desserts. Mezzanine Sushi, a luxurious Japanese sake bar perched above the Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, is heavily inspired by the hidden restaurants of Golden Age Tokyo with a Palisociety-style setting rich in detail and design. Mezzanine Sushi features a menu from Palisociety Dining Group Executive Chef Casey Lane and his team where the sake offering takes center stage and is enhanced by a menu of unpretentious, eclectic and easy to like small plates, vegetables over a wood fire and hand rolls, alongside a very carefully selected selection of sushi, pressed sushi and nigiri. Mezzanine Sushi also offers a take-out showcase on 3rd St. for takeout served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

THE STORY

From its beginnings in early 2008, Brosh’s owner-focused vision of hospitality has its roots in the innkeepers of yore. Where the owner not only held the keys to a hotel, but held his entire experience, in his creative and physical hands. Brosh, who is not a classically trained interior designer, believes in treating each hotel as its own neighborhood focal point and works from there to curate, design and develop an experience that is not only highly personalized for the city it calls home, but for its unique sense of luxury hospitality – rooted in community, comfort, inspiration and a very hands-on approach to every facet and detail.

The original Palihouse West Hollywood was the first embodiment of Brosh’s vision as a freshman hotelier, and quickly became a darling of the Los Angeles hotel landscape thanks to its unique layered interiors, food and beverage offerings. well received, its inherent atmosphere inspired by the joy of living. and accolades from international media, influencers and creative collaborators. The hotel has enjoyed 12 successful years, topping various “Best Hotels” lists during that time and hosting some of the most exciting people, private events and partnerships in the city.

The rebirth of Palihouse West Hollywood is the first of eight openings coming in 2022 and 2023 for Brosh and his team, including the debut of Le Petit Pali, a bespoke guesthouse brand that will join the collections Palihouse, Palihotel and ARRIVE by Palisociety in the Palsociety portfolio.

The new Palihouse West Hollywood is now open. For more information, please visit www.palsociety.com Where @palosociety.

