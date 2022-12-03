Entertainment
ChatGPT user experience and implementation ‘should scare Google’
Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you're going with your startup, the TC hardware team would like to hear from you.
TechCrunch’s top 3
Startups and VCs
Smoodi wants to see its smoothies in the hands of, well, everyone, and it closed $5 million to expand the reach of its smart blender robot, Christina reports. I’m not going to lie: we prefer smoothie robots to robots used to kill people. See brianarticle on how San Francisco Police Department can now use robots to kill people. In other robot news, also from Brian, Monarch delivers its first “intelligent tractor”.
Meanwhile, it looks like Mozilla is buying. Today, Kyle reports that he acquired Active Replica to bolster its metaverse visionand yesterday, Paul wrote that the company recruited the team behind Pulsean automatic status update tool for Slack.
Another handful of news to brighten your day:
Pitch Deck Teardown: Hour One’s $20 Million Series A Deck
Startups approach language learning from all angles: Hour One uses AI to deploy avatars that turn text into video.
In 2020, its founders raised a $5 million seed round, but earlier this year it raised another $20 million via a Series A. Here’s a full breakdown of the unredacted 11-slide deck of the society :
Haje takes a look at the good, the bad and the ugly in the company’s $20 million Series A pitch deck:
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
As we sift Elon Musk’s tweet regarding hate speech today, we have to point out that there have been a lot of FAFOs in the Twitterverse, and Kanye West is the latest to FO what happens when he FA. Just over a month after Kanye rejoined Twitter, Elon Musk suspended his account again for breaking the rules of the social media giants, Ivan writing. It also comes when West decides he don’t buy Talk after all. Darrell see you.
Meanwhile, in the world of corporate disruption, Mary Ann delivers a primo title for her story about Opendoors CEO Eric Wuwho resigned today, when Aria reports that space company Astra is restructuring its management team after the resignation of Benjamin Lyon.
Enjoy the start of your weekend with four others:
