Bake Off Winner Syabira Shares Paul Hollywood’s Invisible Side
Great British Bake Off Winner Syabira Yusoff revealed there’s a softer side to judging Paul Hollywood rarely seen on screen.
Talk to Subway during the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards, Syabira said that Paul was “the complete opposite” of how he is portrayed on television.
“Before going on the show, I thought his gaze was really scary, but the further I got into the competition, the more I saw he was really caring,” she said.
“It’s the complete opposite of what he’s depicted on TV, so I’m really grateful to have met him and to have been judged by him. It was amazing!”
Syabira was crowned winner of the 2022 season of Pastry shopbeating fellow finalists Sandro and Abdul to first place.
However, this year Pastry shop also drew a lot of criticism, with many feeling that the final tasks were too complex for the time allotted. Last year’s winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno agreed with the fans’ comments, saying the final didn’t allow the finalists to show their skills in the best way.
“The last episode of the season felt like a weird finale for a weird series,” he said. Radio schedules. “The Technique had a small trap with vegetable gelatin, which if you had never used before, like Sandro no, you would not have known how to use it.
“I would have completely failed the technique as I had no idea until last night that vegetable gelatin had to be boiled for it to work – this little detail felt a bit like a sneaky trap for bakers, so not really nice to look at.”
The Great British Bake Off broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK. In the United States it is known as The Great British Baking Show and airs on Netflix.
