The American Factory documentarian was 76 – The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Reichert, whose 50-year career as a documentary filmmaker included a 2020 Oscar win for American factory, died after a battle with urothelial cancer. She was 76 years old.

Reichert died Thursday night at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, surrounded by her family, her partner and frequent movie collaborator Steven Bognar said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Although she underwent chemotherapy before her Oscar triumph, she attended the 2020 Oscars and took the stage with Bognar to accept their award. The pair went on to win an Emmy for American factory.

Long considered a godmother of the independent film industry, the director, producer and screenwriter has also received Oscar nominations for union maids (1976), Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists (1983) and The Last Truck: GM Plant Closure (2009).

His first movie, Grow Woman (1971), was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry because of its “cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance”.

American factoryabout a Chinese billionaire who reopens an abandoned GM plant outside Dayton, Ohio to make car windshields shows Chinese and American workers working together amid union busting and protests installation of robotic technologies.

The documentary — a sequel to The last truckwhich chronicled the final days of a once-thriving union store – won backing from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company and Netflix after winning a director’s award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

In a statement, Higher Ground remembers Reichert as a “true giant”.

“A pioneering filmmaker, Julia Reichert has dedicated her life to documenting socially and historically significant stories that have given voice to so many, especially working class people and women,” the statement continued. “Collaborating with her on the Oscar-winning documentary American factory was an honor and a privilege that we will always cherish at Higher Ground. We know that Julia’s talent, humanity, and commitment to mission-focused storytelling will continue to inspire current and future creators around the world, including all of us.

During his Oscar speech, Reichert praised the “tough, inventive, wonderful people of Dayton” and said American factory, while set in Ohio and China, had universal relevance.

“It could really come from anywhere, people putting on a uniform, punching a clock, trying to make life better for their families,” she said. “Workers are struggling more and more these days, and we believe things will get better when the workers of the world unite.”

Reichert’s films have screened at Sundance, Telluride, South by Southwest, Hot Docs and other major festivals as well as on HBO and PBS. Many offer a history of American labor and the feminist movement and radical humanism.

“There’s a lot in Reichert’s documentaries to make you angry, because there should be subject matter they touch on, but there’s also a lot of sweetness in them,” author Barbara Ehrenreich said in a 2019 essay to present a retrospective of Reichert’s films.

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, on June 16, 1946, to Louis and Dorothy Reichert, Julia Reichert graduated in 1964 from Bordentown Regional High School. In 1971, faced with few distribution options for films by and about women, Reichert and Jim Klein co-founded New Day Films as a documentary film distribution cooperative. It still works today.

When asked in June 2019 in a CBC radio interview if she wanted to become a filmmaker or change the world, Reichert quickly replied, “Oh, definitely change the world… That was definitely what we were on to.” I use “our” because we really felt like we were part of a big movement at the time, from the late 60s to the mid 70s and beyond. »

She said she never called herself a filmmaker until others put the label on her.

Grow Womanher senior student project at Antioch College, examined women’s issues through the lives of six women and the societal forces that shaped them.

“It’s not a radical film or an activist film. It just looks at how women view themselves and what social institutions affect us,” Reichert said. “It’s the kind of movie that you want viewers who aren’t feminists, who aren’t part of the women’s liberation movement, to see and think, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s me too. That’s me. ‘arrived.

Reichert and Klein’s next film was Methadone: an American way to treat (1974), which chronicles heroin addiction in the 1970s in Dayton, where they lived.

Their humanistic approach to society has also manifested itself in union maidsabout three women who served as Depression-era labor organizers, and See redabout Americans who joined the Communist Party and got caught up in the Red Scare backlash of the 1950s.

Reichert and Bognar A lion in the house (2006), a four-hour, two-part PBS special about five families struggling with childhood cancer, won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Filmmaking and a Henry Hampton Award.

Their other films included sparkled (2012), about Dayton dancer Sheri “Sparkle” Williams, and make the morning star (2016), centered on making an opera in Cincinnati; 9to5: The story of a movement (2020) and Determined (2020). The pair also made an untitled documentary about Dave Chappelle’s comedy show series in Yellow Springs, Ohio in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021.

Bognar Customs THR that his collaboration with Reichert usually involved a multi-year commitment to the making of each documentary.

On American factory, he said, “We didn’t have the plane once every month or two. We went there all the time and shot 1,200 hours of material. We became deeply familiar with the factory to the point where we could enter, with identification badges that allowed us to pass through any door. It was kind of like showing up to work, not that we were making windshields, but we were doing our jobs side by side with everyone else. By the second or third year, we had been there longer than a lot of the people who actually worked there. »

Reichert was a professor of film production at Wright State University in Dayton from 1985 to 2016 and was the 2018 recipient of the IDA Career Achievement Award. She also wrote do it yourselfa 1977 book on self-distribution in independent cinema.

Reichert served on the advisory board of the Independent Feature Project after co-founding The Film Fund, a foundation that supported the creation of social media and led to the creation of the IFP.

Reichert, who was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January 2006 and went into remission that year, with that cancer never coming back, was diagnosed with stage 4 urothelial cancer in April 2018.

Besides Bognar, Reichert is survived by his brothers, Louis, Craig and Joseph Reichert; daughter Lela Klein; nephew Jeff Reichert, who co-produced American factory; and grandchildren Beau Kleinholt and Dorothy Kleinholt.

In January 2020, Reichert said THR that “there is no cure” for his illness and “it could take six months, a year or more”, adding: “I’m going to be really honest, [the Oscar] would be extremely significant after four nominations and my age and state of life. It would be very meaningful. »

8:40 am Updated with additional biographical details on Reichert.

2:40 p.m. Updated with a statement from the Obamas High Ground.

Abid Rahman and Hilary Lewis contributed to this report.