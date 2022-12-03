Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies at 34





Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on her Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee passed away that morning in what was “the most beautiful moment” of her life.

“I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight and felt his heartbeat slowly recede,” she wrote. “He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect.”





She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha, calling him an “incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and follower of Christ with great faith in his Heavenly Father.”

She praised her late husband for impacting many “people and communities”, saying he helped others become better people.

“Samantha and I are supported and uplifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I’m not responding, but trust that your messages and your love have been read and felt,” she concluded.

Lee started his race as the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera in December 2017. He was an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical Prince of Broadway and appeared in the 2021 revival of Caroline or Change before appearing in Off-Broadway Production of Oratorio for Living Beingswhich opened in March.



The official Instagram account of The Phantom of the Opera paid tribute to Lee on Friday, writing, “The Phantom family is saddened to learn of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly led our 2018 North American tour. Our hearts go out to Quentin’s family and friends. ”

In June, Lee shared the news of his cancer diagnosis next to an image of a hospital wristband, calling the year “a wild ride”.







In September, members of the Broadway community began planning a benefit concert for Lee. His friend, composer Brett Macias, shared a poster announcing the event and writing that Lee “is a fair dude and his family doesn’t deserve it”.

Before the October concert, he shared the image again on Instagram, writing that there was a possibility that this would be Lee’s last time performing.

Following his diagnosis, his family set up a GoFund Me page to help cover his medical expenses, “keep the light on [and] keep food on the table.”

Since Saturday morning, the fund has raised nearly $45,000 of his goal of $50,000.

