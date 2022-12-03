Body found dumped in Bronx identified as ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.





Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor whose credits include The Sopranos and 2019 Best Picture winner Green Book, was found dead Monday outside a sheet metal fabrication plant in Bronx, New York, the department confirmed. New York City Police in a statement. He was 60 years old. Upon arrival, police observed an unidentified, unresponsive and unresponsive adult male on the ground at the scene, police told HuffPost. The man had no obvious signs of trauma observed. EMS responded to the location and declared the man dead at the scene. Police said a cause of death has yet to be determined, but they have arrested and charged 35-year-old Bronx resident Steven Smith with concealment of a human corpse, according to the Los Angeles Times. Smith, the actors’ driver, said Vallelonga overdosed. This guy was already dead, Smith told the police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Daily News. He overdosed. I have nothing to do with it. Frank Vallelonga Jr. portrayed his own uncle Rudy in “Green Book”, which was written by his brother, Nick, and based on the life of their father, Frank. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Citing witnesses and surveillance footage, police said a car with New Jersey license plates pulled up outside a Hunts Point factory at 1243 Oak Point. Someone pulled Vallelongas’ body from the passenger seat and left it on the pavement, according to the Daily News. Vallelonga’s body was found at 3:51 a.m. Monday. I pulled the body out of the car on the ground, Smith told police, according to the criminal complaint. Vallelonga portrayed his real-life uncle, Rudy Vallelonga, in Green Book, which was written by his brother Nick and based on the life of their father, Frank Tony Lip Vallelonga, an Italian-American bouncer hired to escort Don Shirley, a black pianist , on a tour through the Jim Crow South. Vallelonga Sr. has appeared in classic mob shows like The Sopranos and movies like The Godfather, Goodfellas and Donnie Brasco, according to people. Friends of Vallelonga Jr., who owned Italian restaurant and pizzeria Tony Lips in New Jersey, remembered him fondly. Vallelonga with Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for “Green Book.” John Lamparski via Getty Images He was a nice guy. He was a very fun guy, Lydia Pagano, who lives in the old block of Vallelongas, told the Daily News. He liked to be with people. He sang all the Frank Sinatras and all the old songs at the restaurant. I loved the guy, said Vallelongas Sopranos co-star Vincent Pastore. The last time I saw Frankie he came to one of my acting classes in town about six months ago. Vallelonga is survived by his wife, Angela, his son, Frank, and his brother, Nick, according to deadline.

