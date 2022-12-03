SnyderVerse actor Darkseid has a message for James Gunn





Darkseid actor Ray Porter thinks there’s never been a better time to be a DC fan and he’d love to talk to James Gunn about the new DCU.



Zack Snyder’s Justice League Star Ray Porter has revealed he would like to return as Darkseid in a future DC Universe project.

The actor made the statement while speaking with Geek House Show. After the interviewer said fans “want our Darkseid back in the DCU”, Porter raised his hand in the shape of a phone and told James Gunn – the new CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran – to ” call me.” Porter also took the time during the interview to praise Zack Snyder’s direction and skills as a storyteller, with the actor adding that he would “work with Zack Snyder no matter what.” RELATED: Stephen Amell Would Like To Return For The Flash’s Final Season Porter’s Darkseid was originally supposed to appear in 2017 Justice League when Snyder was still working on the film. After leaving the project in March 2017, Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the superhero film, which included rewriting most of the film’s script and shooting additional material. Whedon’s rewrites and reshoots led to the removal of several storylines and characters from the film, including Porter’s Darkseid, Willem Dafoe’s Nuidis Vulko, and Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West. All their scenes have been restored in Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguewhich was released on HBO Max in March 2021.

Darkseid would have appeared in the canceled film New Gods Next Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueDarkseid was to appear in Ava DuVernay new gods, a feature film adaptation of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World mythology. However, Warner Bros. announced in April 2021 that the DCU project had been canceled, stating that evolving plans for the shared universe were to blame for the film’s cancellation. DuVernay later revealed that Darkseid’s inclusion in new gods was ultimately to blame for the scrapping of the film, stating, “The studio decided that they didn’t want to continue a certain part of this comic book world based on certain things that were happening with another movie in this world.” RELATED: Shazam 2’s Long Runtime Reportedly Surfaced Gunn and Safran are currently completing their 10-year plan for the DCU, which will encompass everything from live action and animation to movies, shows, and video games. While it’s currently unclear which DC projects and characters will be prioritized in the new DCU, writer Tom King said he would be willing to meet with the new heads of DC Studios to talk about the new gods screenplay he co-wrote with DuVernay. “I don’t want to close any doors,” he said of possibly reviving the project. He continued, “But that script never got read. The movie was pulled from the docket because it conflicted with the plans they had at the time. So who knows? When new plans come in , maybe new opportunities will arise. This is complete speculation. I have absolutely no knowledge of it. I would love to work with Ava again. She was a joy.” Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max. Source: Youtube

