Bollywood actor Amit Sadh adds new Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro worth Rs. 20 Lakh to his garage





Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has added another Triumph motorcycle to his growing stable of motorcycles, the latest to join being the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro worth Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Currently, the Kai Po Che actor has the Triumph Tiger 800 XRx, Ducati Scrambler, Ducati Hypermotard as well as the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro in his garage, and the British firm’s latest flagship motorcycle is just extend his love for big, beefy, high-performance adventure bikes. The Breathe: in the shadows The actor actually took to his social media channel to announce the latest purchase, thanking Triumph Motorcycles Indias business manager Shoeb Farooq. Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 vs BMW R 1250 GS vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Ducati Multistrada V4: Price Comparison The Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is powered by a 1160cc BS6 engine which produces 148hp and 130Nm of torque. Triumph Tiger 1200 has an anti-lock braking system and front and rear disc brakes. It weighs around 261 kg and has a 30 liter fuel tank. Triumph Motorcycle had recently updated the Triumph Tiger 1200 for 2022 with a new engine, new bodywork, new technology and even new naming conventions. In fact, it weighs 5.5 kg less than the previous model. Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 Vs Triumph Tiger 900: How Are They Different? Due to the nature of its use, the Rally model benefits from greater travel and rolls on 21/18 tubeless spoke wheels with Metzeler Karoo street tires. The wild Michelin Anakee tire is available for more extreme use. The ADV also features innovative technology such as a radar system for blind spot recognition and lane assist. Other electronics include an IMU, traction control, ABS, ride modes and an electronic suspension system. The Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro has a new TFT screen with a Bluetooth connection. The bike is fitted with Brembo Stylema calipers and dual 320mm discs up front.

