Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: Two and a half years ago we lost my father, who was 94 years old. He and mom had been married for 72 years. She moved into an assisted living facility just before COVID – with all its difficulties – took hold. We have succeeded, we have all been vaccinated now and his establishment has reopened.
Mom met and befriended a widower of the same age. They eat together, walk, participate in activities and enjoy sitting and talking together every day. He always accompanies her to her room and gently wishes her a good night. They reach out to talk about their deceased spouse and are a source of great comfort to each other. I learned about this friendship from the staff of the establishment, so I had time to digest it alone before talking about it with my mother.
At first I was nervous because I didn’t want her to get hurt. But I soon realized that this relationship is very good for both of them, as they share similar stories and circumstances.
Mom recently found out that this man’s daughters are upset about their friendship and she feels bad about it. She says she would never do anything to hurt him. I told her that she had to give her daughters time to reflect on their friendship. Abby, what can I do to help girls build trust in this situation? — DELICATE SITUATION IN ARKANSAS
DEAR DELICATE SITUATION: Your mother isn’t the first romance to blossom in a situation like this, and it won’t be the last. What happened is a blessing, and I hope the daughters of the man will come to see it as such. Reaching out to them isn’t a bad idea, if you think it can calm things down and you can do it without making them more defensive than they already seem. The elders do nothing wrong. They have the right to be happy in their remaining years. If there is a religious advisor linked to the assisted living facility, they may be able to help you.
DEAR ABBY: I come from a very small town that only has one school. My sister recently returned to attend her 50th class reunion. It was very informal and held at a local tavern. The event was announced on social media, but no official invitation was sent out.
When my sister spotted a man who had graduated the following year, she approached him and asked: What are you doing here? You didn’t graduate with our class! He replied that he had played sports with a number of graduates and wanted to see them again.
Considering the event was casual, held in a public place, and my sister did not host the event, send out invitations, or act as a hostess, I thought her remark was out of place and mean . She strongly disagrees. What do you think? — SMALL TOWN IN ILLINOIS
DEAR SISTER: Depending on the tone of your sister’s voice (and how sober) when she asked this question, it may have come across as an expression of surprise or curiosity. However, if it was posed in a hostile or accusatory way, I agree with you that it was inappropriate and mean.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
