Expresso Bollywood Highlights of the week

The Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes festival will be held on December 10 and 11, 2022.

During the film’s gala, held in partnership with leading multiplex chain PVR Cinemas, Kumar’s critically acclaimed films, including Aan, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti, will screen in more than 30 theaters and 20 cities across the country.

Organizers said the festival was an incredible opportunity to bring one of India’s biggest film stars back to the big screen.

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 in July 2021.”

“Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Sunday November 21 and mourned the loss of actor Vikram Gokhale who passed away on November 26. He also remembered actress Tabassum who passed away earlier.

Bachchan expressed his sorrow for his loved ones and wrote: The days are lined with sadness friends and fellow artists of immense merit, let us day by day and we listen to see and pray Tabassum Vikram Gokhale and some loved ones who are close and known that they came to us in our lives they played their roles and left the empty stage desolate and desolate by their absence

Vikram Gokhale made his Hindi film debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s Parwana and won a national award for Anumati in 2013.”

“Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film “”Pathan”” has been creating a lot of buzz since its teaser release. Ahead of its release, the creators are keeping the internet interested by posting tiny hints about the film. Talking about the music of the Actuators, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has confirmed that at least two dance tracks from the film will be released in December, creating additional buzz for the highly anticipated film as much as possible.

Billed as Khan’s comeback vehicle, the highly anticipated film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in negative roles. “

“The new teaser for the upcoming film ”Cirkus” was released on November 28th, and the film features an elaborate all-star cast – Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma and backed by incredible veteran comedians, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee Interestingly, Singh and Sharma will be seen in dual roles.

Slated for a Christmas release, the film is set in the 1960s and is likely to be a “‘comedy of errors'”. This would be Ranveer Singh’s third time working with Rohit Shetty after Simba and his cameo in Sooryavanshi. »

“Actress Kajol has revealed that ”Fear shouldn’t outweigh the spirit of celebrating life” given her upcoming movie Salaam Venky. She was initially unsure if she would be a part of it. of this film due to its moving story. Led by actor-director Revathy, the film is inspired by the true story of young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffered from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), died in 2004.

Kajol, herself a mother of two, said working on Salaam Venky inspired her so much that she shot the majority of the scenes without glycerin.”

“The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanons Bhediya horror comedy managed to regain its footing at the box office in its first weekend and earned a decent collection of Rs 28.55 crore. However, the film saw a decline by nearly 50% on the first Monday, November 28 In comparison, Drishyam 2 made more money on the second Monday.

Bhediya, which got a disappointing opening in theaters despite positive reviews, appeared to fail Monday’s crucial test, being clearly overshadowed by the overwhelming response to starring thriller Ajay Devgn Drishyam 2. It remains to be seen who will make the final mark in the coming days.”

“Let’s move on, the first trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s Blurr film, which is also produced by the actor, has been released. The film is set in the hills where Taapsees character Gayatri tries to find answers about the unfortunate death of her twin sisters. The film also has Gulshan Devaiah, who plays Neel, partner of Gayatris, in the film. The trailer was released on November 28, with a description that read: With the progressive blindness that s ‘sets up, Gayatri must find answers.”

Blurr is directed by director Ajay Bahl and will air on December 9 on ZEE5.

“Veteran star Asha Parekh mesmerized many with the twinkle in her eyes and that pretty face when she debuted in the Hindi film industry with the 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho. actor, at first sight, she admitted in an interview, she loved only one man all her life, filmmaker Nasir Hussain, who gave her her big break in this film. But since Hussain was a man married, Parekh never thought of marrying her as she did not want to be a burglar.

Although there were rumors about the friendship of Asha Parekh and Nassir Hussain in the Hindi film industry, no one ever talked about it, until Parekh talked about it in his biography, The Hit Girl. “

Finally, actress Kangana Ranaut has announced her next project, a sequel to the Tamil Film blockbuster, Chandramukhi.

The P Vasu-directed drama will see the actor playing the role of a dancer in the king’s court who is known for her beauty and dancing skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

The 2005 film starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika Saravanan. The Tamil horror comedy was a remake of the Kannada film Apthamitra, which itself was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan star Bhool Bhulaiyaa was also a version of the same film

Kangana will next be seen trying out for the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency.”

