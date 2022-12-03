Bollywood celebrities who have taken up the cause of mental health awareness

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to talk about mental health issues today. But, there are those who have gone the extra mile and put the weight of their influence behind the cause, and have invested a lot of energy and resources in raising awareness of mental health in their foundations. Here we list Bollywood celebrities who can now be considered mental health champions due to their on-pitch activism.

Celebrities who are mental health awareness activists

1. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is perhaps the most prominent name in the context of Indian celebrities advocating mental health awareness. Deepika not only opened up about her struggles with depression in 2015, but also started the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

In Meghan Markles’ recent podcast, Deepika even explained that people don’t believe she’s being candid about her depression: With all the good things you do, there will always be skepticism. There were a bunch of people who either thought I was doing this to promote a movie, or they thought I was paid by a pharmaceutical company, and now I’m going to start advertising some kind of medicine.

But, despite the naysayers, Deepika remained a crusader for the cause. Today, his organization helps people find counsellors, provides helplines and offers several programs involving students and people in rural areas. You can connect to real doctors through this platform and get help for mental health issues like stress, anxiety, or depression.

2. Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira recently launched the Agatsu Foundationsaying, Agatsu is my attempt, it’s my way of trying to find balance, trying to achieve balance to make my life better for me, to help you make your life better for you, whatever it means for you.

Aiming to provide mental health and wellness resources, the organization also offers community workshops where people can mingle, talk, and exercise to contribute to their wellbeing. They also host webinars with psychologists on various mental health topics to raise awareness about the issue.

It comes after Iras’ candid confession about his own experience with depression: There’s a lot inside me. It’s a conflict between two of them that very seriously affects my attempts to recover from my general depression. But the burnouts are getting longer so now I have to try harder. She also spoke about how difficult it was for her to come to terms with her own depression: Even now there’s a part of me that doesn’t believe, that thinks I’m overreacting, and that’s because of the way my depression is showing. I don’t harm myself, I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink a lot of coffee, I don’t have any immediate threats to my life, that’s not how my depression manifests.

3. Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s older sister Shaheen Bhatt has been candid about her struggles with clinical depression and anxiety. Shaheen wrote a book, I have never been (not) happierabout his experience with mental illness.

At the book launch with her sister Alia by her side, Shaheen told Barkha Dutt to Mojo History“For me, it’s forcing myself to come out openly and deal with my insecurities and put them all on the table. We now live in a society where everyone pretends to be fine all the time. We were bleaching everything all the time and were all scared Yet for some reason all pretended we weren’t When you talk about anything authentically it connects because someone will Oh shit I’m not the alone to feel this.

Shaheen also launched a platform called Here Comes The Sun to encourage conversations about mental health. She also inspired Alia’s work in Dear Zindagia film centered on a young woman with mental health issues who begins seeing a therapist.

4. Navya Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nandas’ daughter, Navya, runs two organizations, Aara Health and Project Naveli. Aara Health primarily provides health products for women, but is also a platform for awareness and education on mental health topics. The Naveli project, which focuses on gender equality, also looks at mental health issues, especially for women.

Besides that, Navya herself has also spoken about suffering from anxiety and seeking therapy for it. In a video shared by Aara Health, Navya spoke about seeing a therapist for her anxiety: Sometimes people realize too late that they need help. I’m going for, like, severe anxiety. I am sometimes very anxious and I don’t know why. I think I learned self-awareness through therapy.

5. Jameela Jamil

British actress Jameela Jamil, known for her work in The right place and she hulk, launched the I Weigh platform to initially address body shaming. But now it’s become a podcast and a mental health movement in its own right. Addressing mental health issues caused by the lack of inclusivity in the world of fashion, beauty and entertainment, I Weigh is now a community that aims to undo the shame of exclusion that leads to depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, eating disorders and a host of other mental health issues.

Jameela herself has also spoken on social media about her experience with the same, discussing how her body dysmorphia and eating disorder during her early days in the entertainment industry destroyed her sanity. Today, she makes sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.

6. Selena Gomez

Pop singer, Hollywood actress and former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez has constantly spoken about her mental health in public. From battling the pressures of fame to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she’s always been committed to speaking out about mental illness.

She also produced the show 13 reasons why, which sparked conversations about bullying, mental health and self-harm. Recently, she launched the Rare Impact Fund for Mental Health Advocacy and a portion of the profits from her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, goes to this foundation.

