The Shepherd’s Dance Moves To This Bollywood Song Will Wow You

Social media provides a platform for everyone to show off their talent and expertise. Time and again, several videos are trending on social media because of their authentic and unique content. One such video of a shepherd dancing to the hit title track of Bollywood film Dulhe Raja has gone viral. The clip, shared by the Instagram handle called Oosm.dance, garnered huge appreciation from the public. His amazing dance moves and unique style made him go viral in just a few hours. Social media users are praising his performance and showering him with compliments.

In the video, a shepherd can be seen in sturdy clothing. The clip, which has gone viral, appears to have been shot in the desert area. Two little boys were also seen in the video, one following the shepherd and taking steps with him, while the other playing a flute and riding an animal. It seems that the animals play the role of background dancers.

So far, the video has received thousands of views and amassed hundreds of likes. The clip proves that if you are talented, nothing can stop you from being appreciated and recognized.

Many users have praised the shepherd’s dance style. A user wrote, Really my friend, this video is awesome. I didn’t like anyone’s video but I liked yours. You have great dance steps. Another user wrote, Very good.

This isn’t the first time a video like this has gone viral on social media. A few days ago, a Pakistani girl, Ayesha, took to Instagram by storm. She has made huge strides with her unique dance style.

