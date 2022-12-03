Dev Anand Death Anniversary: ​​5 Unforgettable Movies From Bollywood’s ‘Forever Romantic’ Hero | LISTING





Anniversary of Dev Anand’s death: Today is the anniversary of the death of legendary actor Dev Anand. He was known in Bollywood for his great acting skills and outstanding fashion sense. Dev Anand’s image of a “romantic hero” made him hugely popular among moviegoers, and his films are seen and loved to this day. Although Dev Anand has had a lot of blockbuster movies under his belt, we’ve picked 5 of the iconic actor’s quintessential evergreen hits on his death anniversary: 1. Guide – 1965

Dev Anand’s film “Guide” was released in 1965. Directed by Vijay Anand, the romantic drama was an adaptation of RK Narayan’s 1958 novel of the same name (The Guide). Anand’s love interest in the film was played by actress Waheeda Rehman. Some of the famous songs from the movie are “Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai”, “Gaata rahe mera dil”, “Piya tose naina laage re” and “Kya se kya ho gaya”. 2. Hare Rama Hare Krishna – 1971

“Hare Rama Hare Krishna” was a hit movie released in 1971. Dev Anand directed this musical drama and also starred in it, along with Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman. The film aimed to dissuade young people from taking drugs. His songs like ‘Dum maro dum’, the title track and ‘Phoolon ka taaron ka’ are still very popular. 3. Johnny Mera Naam – 1970

“Johny Mera Naam” was a crime action movie released in 1970. The story of the movie revolved around two brothers, played by Dev Anand and Pran, who were separated as children. Directed by Vijay Anand, the cast included Hema Malini, Jeevan, Premnath and Iftekhar. Some of the famous songs from the soundtrack included ‘Palbhar ke liye koi hamein pyar kar le’, ‘O babul pyare’ and ‘Mose mora shyam rootha’. Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal Accident News: Singer Suffers Multiple Injuries; admitted to hospital in mumbai 4. Jewel Thief – 1967

Dev Anand’s Jewel Thief was a 1967 spy thriller film directed by his brother Vijay Anand. The film’s plot revolved around a jewelry expert, played by Dev Anand, who, along with the police, attempted to capture a notorious jewelry thief. The soundtrack of this film composed by SD Burman was a huge success. It featured evergreen tracks like ‘Hothon mein aisi baat main dabaake chali aayi’, ‘Raat akeli hai’, ‘Aasman ke neeche hum aaj apne peechhe’ and ‘Yeh dil na hota bechara’. 5. CID – 1956

Directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Guru Dutt, the movie CID was released in 1956. A complete entertainer, it contained hit songs and a script that made it one of the best thrillers of its time. The featured cast included Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, KN Singh and Waheeda Rehman. CID songs like “Leke pehla pehla pyaar”, “Jaata kahaan hai dewaane”, “Kahin pe nigaahen kahin pe nishaana”, “Yeh hai bombay meri jaan” and “Boojh mera kya naam re” are still popular even to this day .

