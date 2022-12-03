Julia Reichert, a documentary filmmaker who has used her home base in Ohio as the backdrop for projects exploring working class life and struggles, including the Oscar-winning American factory, about the cultural complexities of opening a Chinese glass factory in the Midwest, died Dec. 1 at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. She was 76 years old.

Steven Bognar, her husband and collaborator, who shared the 2019 film Oscar, has confirmed the death. Ms. Reichert had been receiving treatment for years for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a form of urinary cancer.

Ms. Reichert’s greatest fame came as a chronicler of timekeeper workers and their often painful accommodations as the old social contract of the Rust Belts worked hard for a stab at middle-class comforts faded.

What runs through all of Reichert’s work is a positive and expansive view of ordinary American working-class culture, something rare in modern documentary history, said researcher Patricia Aufderheide. wrote in Film Quarterly in 2019.

Its focus shifted in other directions across the Midwestern landscape on issues such as race, labor politics, and gender. One of his first films, Grow Woman (1971), chronicling the lives of six women facing social pressures and demands for conformity, has been added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress as a historically significant work.

Ms. Reichert’s work has fused the traditions of impartial observation of cinema vrai with the techniques of interviewing and story context rooted in journalism. His storytelling influenced generations of independent filmmakers, and his dedication to Midwestern settings was followed by other regional filmmakers such as Michael Moore.

For Ms. Reichert, her formative creative years date back to the 1960s, when she attended Antioch College in Yellow Springs (and took a break in San Francisco during 1967’s Summer of Love). In class, she became interested in photography en route to a degree in documentary arts in 1970.

I had no idea that I would be, quote-unquote, a filmmaker, she said in an interview with Yellow Springs radio station WYSO. I just knew that I loved photography. I loved improving myself. I loved learning to take pictures. And I really liked the radio.

While still a student, she found a place at the station and was captivated by the storytelling possibilities with tape, interviews and editing. She went on the air, hosting The Single Girl, a show that challenged women to think beyond gender roles and expectations.

We said the systems weren’t working and we became, in a broad sense, revolutionaries, she WYSO toll Last year. Not that we wanted to attack the White House, but we really wanted to change society.

American factory was kind of a sequel. In 2008, Ms. Reichert and Bognar spent weeks at a General Motors assembly plant in Moraine, Ohio, before it closed and left more than 2,400 autoworkers out of work. The resulting movie, The last truck: The Closure of a GM Plant (2009), has been seen as a eulogy for the region and a broader cautionary tale about the role of the Americas in a globalized market.

Eight years after the GM plant closed, the gates have reopened under the ownership of Run away, a Chinese company that manufactures automotive glass. Ms. Reichert and Bognar were once again granted access to the factory as witnesses to the tense, confusing, and at times uplifting and fun rebirth of the workplace.

Workers in Ohio complained about the relentless pace of the Chinese. Chinese bosses complained that the Americans were unruly and fat-fingered and that the factory was bleeding money. There were ties, however, around barbecue and softball.

Through it all, Ms. Reichert builds a narrative around Chairman Cao Cao Dewang, the billionaire Chinese entrepreneur who reopened the factory. In American Factory, sometimes he’s the epitome of the hard-charging boss.

If a union comes into play, I close, he told his fellow Chinese employees.

Yet Cao also becomes a melancholic commentator at a time of dizzying change.

Now I live in a new era of prosperity, he said of the Chinese economic juggernaut in the film. But I have a sense of loss. I miss the croaking frogs and chirping insects of my childhood.

American Factory was also Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions first Netflix project. Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday called it an exquisite documentary that tells a macroeconomic story through the micro-level experiences of indelible real-life characters.

Julia Bell Reichert was born in Princeton, NJ on June 16, 1946 and raised in Bordentown on the Delaware River, the second of four children. Her father worked as a butcher and her mother studied to become a nurse.

I was a very clumsy kid, she told WYSO, noting that she never felt comfortable playing with dolls with other girls.

I loved nature. I loved science, she added. But I always wanted to understand how people worked because I often thought I was like a Martian. I was extremely curious about people because I felt so different from everyone else.

During a film class in Antioch, she met her future husband Jim Klein. Ms. Reichert developed what she called a humanist Marxist ideal. This caught Klein’s attention. The great thing we had together was this sense of social engagement and being part of a great social movement, he once said.

After working together on Growing Up Female, they moved on to themes of work and society with union maids (1976), about three women in the Chicago labor movement during the Great Depression, and See red (1983), examining members of the Communist Party in the early and mid-twentieth century. Both were nominated for Oscars. Leftist historian Howard Zinn has described Union Maids as the best labor history film I have ever seen.

The films became part of an important historical record and inspired other independent documentaries of labor struggles such as The Wobblies (1979) and Miles of smiles, years of struggle (1982).

Ms. Reichert and Klein divorced in 1986. By then, she had struck up a relationship with Bognar, whom she had met at a film screening. Their first project had an autobiographical side. The feature film, Emma and Elvis (1992), revolves around a married documentarian and a younger colleague.

They also had a personal connection to a decade-long project, A lion in the house (2006), a four-hour documentary about children battling cancer. Their daughter, Lela Klein, had battled lymphoma as a teenager. She recovered, but Ms. Reichert was later diagnosed with cancer.

Besides her daughter and her husband, Ms. Reichert is survived by three brothers and two grandchildren.

At the height of the pandemic shutdowns, she was approached by Yellow Springs neighbor, comedian Dave Chappelle, to film her outdoor shows with guests such as Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah. Two films, mixing comedy and social commentary, were released in the summer of 2020: 8:46 (2020) and Untitled (sometimes called Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life) in 2021.

At the 2020 Oscars, held just before the pandemic shutdowns began, Ms. Reichert was joined by three workers who appeared in American Factory. Jill Lamantia, a forklift operator, strutted around in a sequin dress.

Ms. Reichert, hairless from her cancer treatments, thanked Lamantia and the others, then became perhaps the first Oscar winner to quote Karl Marx: The Workers of the World Unite.