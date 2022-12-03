Entertainment
Kriti-Prabhas in Ananya-Aditya Bollywood romance rumors
Many Bollywood actors these days have seemingly made headlines for their love life. Be it Kriti Sanon or Kartik Aaryan, almost every single b-city single has often been linked to their fellow actors and friends. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top 5 rumored Bollywood couples-
- Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya Panday previously remained romantically involved with actor Ishaan Khatter, recently revealed her new crush while appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. The actress revealed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur extremely sexy. Rumors about their relationship escalated further after the two were spotted together at several events and parties like Karan Johar’s birthday party and Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party.
2. Shubman Gill – Sara Ali Khan
Besides Ananya Panday, actress Sara Ali Khan is another Bollywood actress who has often made headlines for her relationships. Sara was reportedly earlier in a relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan is now believed to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill.
Rumors that Sara Ali Khan is dating Shubman flared up after a video of the two from the Bastian Hotel went viral. The two reportedly had dinner together, meanwhile another video of the two went viral from a robbery in which reports said the two were traveling during a trip.
3. Kriti Sanon-Prabhas
Adipurush duo Kriti Sanon and Prabhas recently drew attention to their rumored relationship. It was earlier said that the two started dating. Many reports even claimed that the two decided to get engaged after the release of their movie Adipurush. However, just hours after the rumors surfaced, actress Kriti Sanon dismissed all reports and said she was just friends with Prabhas.
4. Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi
On numerous occasions, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been linked with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The two earlier caught a lot of attention at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. It was also said that Navya and Siddhant traveled to Rishikesh together earlier this year, but were careful not to upload photos together. The two even shared their photos of Rishikesh at the same time. However, neither Siddhant nor Navya have officially accepted or denied the dating rumors.
5. Kartik Aaryan-Pashmina Roshan
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has often been linked with many beauties in the industry be it Sara Ali Khan or Kriti Sanon. However, the actor has never officially confirmed or denied the relationship rumors. While according to recent reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is now linked to Hrithik Roshans cousin Pashmina Roshan. Multiple reports stated that the actor often chilled out with Hrithiks cousin at her house whenever the two were free. It was also reported that the actor took Pashmina for a spin in his new McLaren in Juhu.
|
