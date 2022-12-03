Entertainment
Bollywood Stars Set the Red Carpet on Fire — Transcontinental Times
SAUDI ARABIA: Prominent Bollywood actors have visited the Red Sea International Film Festival, spreading their charm overseas. Uber hot reel to real life couples like Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol made their presence count.
Fashionista Sonam Kapoor and global star Priyanka Chopra steal the show with their personality. Indian Pride AR Rahman rocked the crowd with his music.
SRK and Kajol brought their A-game to the 2022 Red Sea International Film Festival
SRK won the honor award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Film Festival, added: “We are delighted to honor Shah Rukh Khan, a phenomenal entertainer and world-renowned superstar. He has fascinated audiences since his earliest performances and is currently one of the most well-known actors in the world.
On receiving the award, King Khan said: “Receiving this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival is a huge honor for me. It is amazing to be among my fans in Saudi Arabia and the region who have always been passionate supporters of my works. I am delighted to be involved in this vibrant film community and honor local talent.
Adorable real-life couple SRK and Kajol recreated their iconic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge pose and amazed everyone. Kajol was seen wearing a black dress with neat hair. Pataudi’s adorable Saif Ali Khan looks regal in a tuxedo, while wife Kareena Kapoor Khan streams in a sheer sequined saree. Saif wore a white colored blazer with a white shirt and black pants with a black bow.
The actress posed with her bride, wearing a see-through olive green saree with sequins. Meanwhile, new mom Sonam Kapoor donned a beautiful yellow dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She tied a neat bun with nude makeup and a few diamond jewelry ads.
Priyanka looked revising as she walked the Red Sea International Film Festival red carpet for the second time. Yellow seems to be the cast’s new favorite as Priyanka also donned a mustard yellow dress, layered with the same color jacket to the floor. The Desi girl left her hair open and wore diamond accessories.
Also Read: IFFI 2022: Megastar Chiranjeevi Wins Indian Film Personality of the Year Award
