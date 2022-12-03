‘Payday, ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’ actor was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter





Cliff Emmich, the fun character actor who made his mark in payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween 2 and little house on the prairie, is dead. He was 85 years old. Emmich died Monday at his Valley Village home in Los Angeles after a long battle with lung cancer, his rep Steve Stevens said. The Hollywood Reporter. In perhaps his best-known role, Emmich played the Chicago driver, who steered the Cadillac sedan with Rip Torn honky tonk singer Maury Dann in the backseat, in payday (1973). At Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), Emmich portrayed the Western Union security guard with a porn fetish who is attracted to long-legged, robe-clad Jeff Bridges. He played another security guard, the victim of a hammer wielded by Michael Myers, in Halloween 2 (nineteen eighty one). Emmich was at his best in NBC’s fifth season little house on the prairie as an overweight, shy and embarrassed middle-aged man whose daughter is ashamed of him in the episode “The Man Inside”. Michael Landon wrote it with Emmich in mind, and it was one of the actor’s favorite roles. Emmich Cliff Courtesy of Rob Word Clifford Joseph Emmich was born in Cincinnati on December 13, 1936 and grew up in Los Angeles. His father, also named Clifford, sold exotic foreign cars to Hollywood personalities such as Gary Cooper, Clark Gable and Ozzie Nelson. “Coop had this Duesenberg, and he used to hang out with the ladies even though he was married,” Emmich recalled in a 2018 interview with Rob Word for A Word About Westerns. “He called my dad and said, ‘Cliff, I’ve got the Duesy in front, and I’m at that girl, and if all those gossip columnists in town find out about that car, they’ll know I’m up there. I have the keys under the front seat, so if you pick it up and drive it to the parking lot, I’ll pick it up or send someone to pick it up. After graduating from John Muir High School in Pasadena and serving in the U.S. Air Force, Emmich studied acting at the Pasadena Playhouse, toured with the American Repertory Players, and did summer stock at the Pink Garter Theater in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He made his film debut with an uncredited role in Norman Jewison’s cheerfully, cheerfully (1969), with Beau Bridges. Later, Emmich played the counterfeiter known as “The Candy Man” in the two-part film Happy Days episode “Fonzie’s Funeral” in 1979. His curriculum vitae also included the films Invasion of the Bee Girls (1973), the Yvette Mimieux with Jackson County Jail (1976), Barracuda (1978), hell hole (1985) and digital man (1995) and TV appearances on everything from The odd couple, Ironside, The FBI, Starsky and Hutch and night yard at The Murder She Wrote, Coach, Nash Bridges and Walker, Texas Ranger. Survivors include her nephews, Chuck, Mark and James, and her niece, Shirley. Word noted that Emmich “never missed an Academy party, lunch, or screening. And he was always in high spirits, filled with wonderful memories of his Hollywood childhood and acting exploits. He also had the biggest, most infectious laugh of all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/cliff-emmich-dead-payday-thunderbolt-lightfoot-1235274444/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos