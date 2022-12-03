BREAKING: Fawad Khan starring The Legend Of Maula Jatt is set to be released in India on December 23; MIGHT CLASH with Ranveer Singh-star Cirkus : Bollywood News





Fawad Khan has a crazy fan following not only for his dashing looks but also for his supreme acting talent. His following in India grew significantly after the release of his first Bollywood filmKhobsurat(2014). His performance inKapoor & Sons(2016) has also added to its popularity. Recently, his Pakistani filmThe legend of Maula Jattcame out and it made a huge deal, not only in the domestic market but also overseas. The great period artist was released on October 13, 2022 and it crossed the rupees. 200 crores at the global box office. It is the first Pakistani film to achieve this feat. BREAKING: Fawad Khan starring The Legend Of Maula Jatt is set to be released in India on December 23; MIGHT CLASH with Cirkus star Ranveer Singh Indian moviegoers can't wait to watchThe legend of Maula Jattbut it had not been published here. But now fans might have a reason to celebrate. A source saidbollywood hungama, The legend of Maula Jattis set to hit cinemas in India on December 23. Zee Studios backed the film and is working to make it happen. A clearer picture will emerge next week on whether the film will hit theaters and if it will be released on December 23 or some other date. Interestingly, ifThe legend of Maula Jattwill hit theaters on December 23, that means it will come up againstCircus. Ranveer Singh's star, directed by Rohit Shetty, is also released on the same day. An industry expert pointed out, Already, the shock of the screens started between Circus and Avatar: The Way of the Waterwhich comes out on December 16. Now thatThe legend of Maula Jattcould also jump into the fray, it will be interesting to see how things unfold. And that's not all. A few days ago, it was reported that three Bengali films Haami 2, Projapoti andHatyapuri are all set to release on December 23. All of these movies have a huge buzz. Meanwhile, in Assam,Rajneeti Part – 1featuring actor-singer Zubeen Garg, will be released and compete with the other releases. The legend of Maula Jattis a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic filmMaula Jatt. It tells the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt. Apart from Fawad Khan, it also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan. The release ofThe legend of Maula Jattin India is significant as there was an unofficial ban on Pakistani films and actors after the Uri attack (2016).Ae Dil Hai Mushkil(2016), which starred Fawad in a supporting role, struggled to secure a peaceful release. Read also : Cirkus Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Admits He's SUPREMELY Confident About Movies Box Office: I Have No Anxiety (About Box Office) Because I've Seen the film

