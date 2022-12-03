From Abhishek Bachchan’s Bol Bachchan to Ayushmann’s Bala, 8 Bollywood Movies That Are Hindi Movie Remakes





First published December 3, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

Old is gold, and if you do it right, it could go platinum too! Film industries thrive on remakes when the going gets tough. Here are 8 cult Bollywood movies that brought a new narrative. Image: Official movie poster The trailer for Ranveer Singh’s film Circus was released on Friday. Rohit Shetty’s film hit theaters on the 23rd of this month. People are going to get a double dose of comedy from the movie. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will play dual roles in the film. The film has been in the limelight for a long time, and it is also said to be a remake of Gulzar’s 1982 film Angoor. Sanjeev Kumar and Devendra Verma also played dual roles in the film Angoor. However, there has been no official announcement yet regarding Circus being an Angoor remake. By the way, many such films in Bollywood have been unofficially remade. Today in this article we will talk about these films. Image: Official movie poster Image: Official movie poster Bala: The story of the film Bala and Ujda Chaman was also similar. When Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Bala was first released, the creators of Ujda Chaman even accused him of stealing his story. Some legal issues have also arisen between the makers of the two films. However, both movies were box office super flops. Image: Official movie poster Murder: It is said that the story of Mallika Sherawat’s movie Murder and Meghna Naidu’s movie Lust is almost the same. However, the manufacturers have yet to announce this officially. While Murder was a box office hit, Havan was a super flop. Image: Official movie poster Bowl Bachchan: The story of Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s 2012 film Bol Bachchan was similar to that of Amol Palekar’s 1979 Golmaal. Just Bol Bachchan was introduced glorifying him. Both films were box office blockbusters. Image: Official movie poster Hero Number.1: Govinda’s 1997 film Hero Number.1 is similar to Rajesh Khanna’s 1972 film Bawarchi. Both films did huge business at the box office. Image: Official movie poster Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi is a remake of 1991 star Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, but the creators have introduced something new to the story. Let us tell you that the story of this movie was similar to that of the 1956 movie Chori Chori starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. However, both films were super successful. Image: Official movie poster

