Houston police make arrest for murder of rapper Takeoff | Entertainment

A month after Takeoff’s fatal shooting, Houston authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder in connection with the rapper’s murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced Friday at a press conference. .
Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in East Houston Thursday night. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested last month and charged with illegal possession of a weapon, the chief said. When asked how the latter was connected to the case, Finner said Joshua was at the scene and was “in possession of a weapon (and) he’s a criminal”.
CNN is trying to find out if the two suspects are represented.
Takeoff, who was a member of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed outside a business on Nov. 1 after a private event. He was 28 years old. His uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset were the other two members of the trio.
“We have lost a good man,” Finner said at the press conference. “I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him, but everyone, the hundreds of people I spoke to, talked about what a great person he was.”
In a motion filed Friday, Harris County prosecutors requested $1 million bail for Clark, arguing he should be considered a “flight risk.” Shortly after the murder, Clark allegedly applied for an expedited passport, which he received immediately before his arrest, according to the request. When he was arrested, he had “a large sum of money in cash”, adds the court document.
Prosecutors also made several other demands, including that Clark surrender “all passports, visas, or other travel documents,” be prohibited from leaving the immediate area of Harris County, and be subject to a curfew.
Takeoff was an ‘innocent bystander’, investigator says
Although the incident is under active investigation, what authorities know is that Takeoff was “an innocent bystander,” Sgt. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division said Friday.
“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that took place at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which which led to the shooting,” Burrow said.
Takeoff was not involved in the dice game or the argument and he was unarmed, Burrow said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called Takeoff a talented performer, and more.
“He was a son, a brother, a cousin and a friend, and a mentor to those in the music industry,” the mayor said, calling the arrest for his murder an “important step toward justice. “.
“I want to express my regret and disappointment that this is a case where another young man killed another young man for no reason,” he added. “Gun violence everywhere, not just in the city of Houston, must end.”
“Drawing a gun can have deadly consequences that you can’t undo. So I’m glad that an arrest has taken place, that we have someone in custody. It’s unfortunate, it’s really unfortunate because it doesn’t bring Takeoff back,” Turner said. said.
Authorities urge witnesses to come forward
Authorities are still working to find and speak to witnesses and Burrow and the police chief urged those at the scene and fled to contact authorities and share what they know.
“Any individual who is killed in our city is tough, and it’s tough on their family, tough on their friends. Everyone deserves an investigation,” said Finner, the police chief. “But…we also need people to step up. Do your part as a citizen and if you see something, you have to say something. Don’t let fear paralyze you. Step up and say something.”
There were more than 30 people standing outside when the shooting happened, Burrow said.
“Literally every one of these people left the scene without making a statement to the police,” he said. “We found a few that night, we’ve found more since but it’s important that these people come forward.”
In the meantime, authorities had to rely on “a large volume of CCTV”, cellphone videos, audio, physical and ballistic evidence and shot reconstruction efforts in their investigation.
“Through this, we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the fatal shooter in the case,” Burrow said.
