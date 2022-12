PETRONAS Lubricants India launches Rider Anthem 2.0 with Bollywood Rapper King

YEARS |

Updated: 03 December 2022 17:39 IS

New Delhi [India]Dec. 3 (ANI/NewsView): PETRONAS Sprinta, the premium motorcycle oil brand of PETRONAS Lubricants (India) Pvt Ltd (PLIPL), launched its Rider Anthem 2.0 at India’s biggest bike festival – India Bike Week held in Vagator, Goa on 2nd and 3rd December 2022. The event which celebrates the passion, thrill and brotherhood within the cycling community, saw enthusiastic participation from across the country with a plethora of activities over the two days.

Rider Anthem 2.0, a catchy rap song, composed and sung by Bollywood rapper King, is based on the theme “Power up with PETRONAS Sprinta”. The inaugural Rider Anthem featuring Bollywood singer Arjun Kanungo created a lot of buzz last year and this rap version is expected to take the connection with the cycling community to the next level.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Bhanage, CEO of PLIPL, said: “We are truly delighted to have partnered with India Bike Week for the past two years. It is amazing to see the passion of the cycling community in India on full display here in Goa. We are delighted with this synergistic association with IBW and look forward to being a part of the growing cycling culture in India. The Rider Anthem is just our way of saluting the spirit of the cycling community .

Beyond the association with the IBW festival, PETRONAS Sprinta is also the partner of “IBW’s Chai & Pakoda Breakfast Rides” in 30 cities which started in September 2022. Meanwhile, hundreds of bikers attending the two-day event also took part in a special contest organized by PETRONAS Sprinta. The contest gave them a chance to win the grand prize of a motorcycle and other exclusive merchandise.

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, the national oil company of Malaysia. Founded in 2008, PETRONAS Lubricants International manufactures and markets a full line of high quality automotive and industrial lubricants in more than 100 markets worldwide. Based in Kuala Lumpur, PLI has more than 30 marketing offices in 28 countries, managed by regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Turin, Belo Horizonte, Chicago and Durban.

Currently ranked in the top 10, PLI is pursuing an aggressive business growth program to secure its position as the world leader in industry-leading lubricants.

For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.co.

This story was provided by NewsSee. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsView)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/petronas-lubricants-india-launches-rider-anthem-20-with-bollywood-rapper-king20221203173943 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos