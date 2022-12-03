Avi Brosh’s Palisociety Launches All-New Palihouse West Hollywood

Reincarnation of the brand’s first signature property marks 15-anniversary of Palisociety’s unique footprint in independent hospitality, design and bespoke travel

ANGELS, December 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New location, new design, same unique vantage point. At the dawn of his 15–anniversary early 2023, Avi Brosh’s Palosociety announced the launch of the brand new Palihouse West Hollywoodnow open on a famous stretch of W.3rd Street in the heart of Angels.



The reception of the brand new Palihouse West Hollywood



Poolside at the brand new Palihouse West Hollywood



A reincarnation and reimagining of the brand’s very first hotel, the new Palihouse West Hollywood features 95 rooms, two signature restaurants, a guest-only pool and lounge, and Palisociety’s unique and irreverent take on luxury hospitality, inside as well as outside.

“Bringing this hotel to life has been an inspired journey over many years,” Brosh said. “We’ve taken our vision of the past 15 years and put it into a flagship representation of Palisociety. It’s a hotel that feels like home, where the design is eye-catching yet nuanced, where every little detail plays an important role in setting up, and where our innkeeper-style approach to travel and hospitality is elevated to the Los Angeles landscape. Angels It’s where we started, where we stay and where we hope to continue to grow, and this hotel is the flagship of our collection in and around the city and beyond.”

PATTERN

The new Palihouse West Hollywood welcomes guests with the brand’s signature California an offbeat sensibility mixed with an elevated European-influenced style that feels highly personalized and, as always, unpredictably charming. Interiors by Brosh and his team are layered and eclectic while being steeped in beauty and a warm sense of style, with an often unexpected mix of patterns, textures, fabrics and details. Ceilings are covered in wallpaper, walls are clad in custom millwork, vintage and custom furniture, and design details fill the spaces with personality and comfort.

From the porte-cochere valet, guests arrive at the front desk, a wood-paneled space with classic Palisociety charm and a traditional but informal check-in desk. To the left is the Lobby Lounge Café & Bar, a whitewashed, light-filled area anchored around a soaring main bar covered in greenery, custom tiles and oversized pendant lighting, with several distinct seating areas designed to give an intimate look to the large space. The outdoor patio adjacent to the 3rd The street features café tables surrounding a bubbling fountain and a Moroccan-influenced look and feel adorned with tilework. To the right of reception, an under-the-radar study serves as a low-key lounge for guest arrivals, small meetings, solo work and rest with moody clay-colored walls, organized shelving and a mix of comfortable seats.

One of the design highlights of the hotel is the indoor/outdoor pool lounge, tucked away on the second floor with access reserved for guests. Trellis-covered walls painted a rich, deep green form an elegant walkway into a lounge-style space with a free lemonade and candy bar and indoor seating. En route through the space to the outdoor pool, guests will find an intimate, private pool deck dotted with striped furniture, lush landscaping, a mix of statues and furniture, and a secluded, far-from-the-scene feel. bustling urban surrounding that is downstairs. A fifth-floor fitness room with Peloton bikes, a treadmill, and light weights is also available for private use by reservation.

As with all Palihouse hotels, the 95 rooms at Palihouse West Hollywood are spacious and pied-à-terre inspired, ranging from 330 square feet to 660 square feet. Rooms offer a mix of Queen, Double Queen, King and Suite rooms, most with balconies, spread over four floors. An earthy palette of rust, orange, deep greens, and wood tones and textures are mixed with bespoke details and custom features, while well-appointed bathrooms are a fine display of mahogany wood , detailed tiling and custom vanities. Each room is carefully equipped with Smeg mini-fridges, Nespresso coffee machines, fine Bellino linens and Diptyque toiletries. Palisociety’s custom mini-bar offers full-size bottles of select liquors, gourmet snacks, and select beauty and wellness essentials, along with shakers and bar tools to make the perfect drink your way.

TO EAT

Palihouse West Hollywood is home to two dining and beverage destinations in addition to the Pool Lounge: Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, serving the signature Palisociety Dining Group California– an all-day centered menu offering everything from classic American breakfast to layered salads, favorites such as lobster tacos, chicken paillard and Paliclub. Cocktails are served all day, every day and weekend brunch crowns the menu alongside an exclusive collaboration with neighboring Magnolia Bakery, which will supply the hotel with its signature desserts. Mezzanine Sushi, a luxurious Japanese sake bar perched above the Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, is heavily inspired by the hidden restaurants of Golden Age Tokyo with a Palisociety-style setting rich in detail and design. Mezzanine Sushi offers a menu from the executive chef of the Palisociety Dining Group Casey Lane and a team where the sake offering takes center stage and is enhanced by a menu of unpretentious, eclectic and easy-to-like small plates, wood-fired vegetables and hand rolls, alongside a selection very neat of sushi, pressed sushi and nigiri. Mezzanine Sushi also offers a take-out showcase on 3rd St. for take-out served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

THE STORY

From its beginnings in early 2008, Brosh’s owner-focused vision of hospitality has its roots in the innkeepers of yore. Where the owner not only held the keys to a hotel, but held his entire experience, in his creative and physical hands. Brosh, who is not a classically trained interior designer, believes in treating each hotel as its own neighborhood focal point and works from there to curate, design and develop an experience that is not only highly personalized for the city it calls home, but for its unique sense of luxury hospitality rooted in community, comfort, inspiration and a very hands-on approach to every facet and detail.

The original Palihouse West Hollywood was the first embodiment of Brosh’s vision as a freshman hotelier, and quickly became a darling of the Angels hotel landscape thanks to its unique layered interiors, well-received dining offerings, inherent ambience inspired by joie de vivre and praise from international media, influencers and creative collaborators. The hotel has enjoyed 12 successful years, topping various “Best Hotels” lists during that time and hosting some of the most exciting people, private events and partnerships in the city.

The Palihouse West Hollywood revival is the first of eight openings coming in 2022 and 2023 for Brosh and his team, including the debut of The Little Palia bespoke bed and breakfast brand that will join the Palihouse, Palihotel and ARRIVE by Palisociety collections in the Palisociety portfolio.

The new Palihouse West Hollywood is now open. For more information, please visit www.palsociety.com Where @palosociety.

About Palsociety

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, designs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under three distinct names: Palihouse, Palihotel, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company’s exclusive brands, development and operational expertise also include highly selected specialty retail spaces, restaurants, bars and event venues. Palsociety properties have been featured on Cond Nast Traveler’ hot list, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with praise from the New York Times, Architectural Summary, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Broch founded Palsociety in 1998 in Angels. For more information, visit www.palsociety.com or follow @palosociety.

PR contact:

Raluca State Public Relations

[email protected]

(323) 379-4669

SOURCE Palosociety