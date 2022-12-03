Weinstein lawyer slams Gavin Newsoms wife, calls date with Hollywood Mogul consensual, transactional





The lawyer for former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein slammed the wife of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsoms in court on Thursday, to accuse her to lie about Weinstein in an overly dramatized performance. Alan Jackson, representing Weinstein, claimed that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who was called Jane Doe 4 for the affair and worked as an actress in films and television before marrying her husband, had agreed to consensual and transactional sex with his client. Regret is not the same as rape, and it’s important that we make that distinction in this courtroom, Jackson said. I could tell he just needed, he was so determined, so scary, just for him and his pleasure, his need for satisfaction, so I just did it to make it stop, Siebel Newsom had testified before the court about Weinstein. Jackson claimed that Siebel Newsoms alleged that consensual and transactional sex with Weinstein conflicted with her belief that she was a refined, educated, well-mannered and successful woman, Variety reported. He also called his testimony an overly dramatized theatrical performance. What you saw was an act. A pretty good act, but it had no basis in truth. It was almost like it was on cue, it was almost like it was on repeat, Jackson charged. Just because she cried the hardest or screamed the loudest doesn’t change the facts. Jackson presented the court with dozens of emails that Siebel Newsom sent to Weinstein after the alleged rape, many of which requested campaign contributions for her husband. Jackson also disputed Siebel Newsom’s testimony that she occasionally ran into Weinstein after the alleged assault and ran into him at a film festival in 2007, leaving her tripped. Jackson submitted an email in which Siebel Newsom requested a meeting with Weinstein. In a interview 2021 with Dave Rubin, actress Rose McGowan, who made one of the first rape accusations against Weinstein, claimed that Siebel Newsom tried to silence her about Weinstein. McGowan said of Siebel Newsom, She called me and she set up a meeting with me somewhere in Brentwood. And I actually went there, and I really liked it, freaked out. And I saw here where I was supposed to meet her and I looked at her and I turned around and got back in my car and left. She wanted to meet me; she held out her hand to me. That was about six months before the New York Times article on Weinstein that I put up broke down, McGowan continued. And she called me on behalf of a Theranos board member, longtime lawyer for Hillary, Bill Clinton, and Weinstein, David Boies. So this woman that I don’t know, a blonde woman, cold calls me, and it’s like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy. A spokesperson for Siebel Newsom affirmed McGowans’ claims were a complete fabrication. Jennifer Siebel may be waiting for her big Hollywood break, but in the hot world of San Francisco politics, she’s already been cast as Mayor Gavin Newsoms’ leading lady, the San Francisco Chronicle. wrote in 2007.

