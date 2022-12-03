



2023 is less than a month away, which means new movies and more entertainment. Although Bollywood has seen a downturn in the box office, the year ahead looks extremely promising. From industry biggies like Shahrukh Khan in Pathan to the next generation like his own daughter Suhana Khan in Archies, a lot awaits audiences. If that’s not big news, then what is? Take a look at the number of upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in 2023 in theaters. Here is a list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will hit theaters in 2023 #1 Pathan Siddharth Anand is directing this upcoming action thriller in Hindi. Pathan marks the fourth episode of YRF Spy Universe, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The recent teaser for the film shows Shah Rukh Khan in a new look and has raised excitement among fans. Release date: January 25, 2023 #2 Tiger 3 Tiger is also a series of YRF spy universe films that will be released in 2023. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reunite for the third time to introduce you to the spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third part is expected to be released in the second half of 2023 Release date: November 2023 #3 Rocky and Rani’s love story Directed by Karan Johar, this romantic Bollywood film starring Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh in lead roles also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in leading roles. The star cast is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2023 and bring Karan Johan’s romantic universe back to the screens. Release date: April 28, 2023 #4 Fighter One of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in 2023 has to be Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. A pair that has never been cast before will now be seen in India’s first aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand. The film should be released at the end of 2023 Release date: to be determined #5 The Archies Welcoming the next generation of Bollywood actors, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Kushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda and several others in leading roles. This upcoming Bollywood movie is the adaptation of the popular Archies comic book series which is set in 1960s India. The action musical film will be released on Netflix in the coming year. Release date: to be determined Also Read: The Best November Amazon Prime Releases You Need to Watch #6 Jawan Another Shah Rukh Khan film that will hit theaters in 2023 is Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The action thriller will feature King Khan in a dual role with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Release date: June 2, 2023 #7Sam Bahadur A biopic based on the life of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the country’s most decorated officers, Sam Bahadur, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky Kaushal will play the lead role, while Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Saqib Ayub and others are cast in leading roles. The biopic is slated for release in late 2023. Release date: December 1, 2023. Stay tuned Yo! face for more updates.

