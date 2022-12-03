Entertainment
Bollywood: History and Facts of Hindi Cinema | What is Bollywood?
Indian film history
Indian cinema is considered to have officially started in the 1910s with the release of Raja Harishchandra in 1913. Directed by Dadasaheb Phalke, Raja Harishchandra is a silent film and the first feature film produced in India. It tells the story of Harishchandra, a legendary king of ancient times. Silent films would continue to be produced at a steady pace for over a decade until 1931, when director Ardeshir Irani released Alamar, the first Indian film containing sound. The film saw substantial ticket sales. Therefore, Indian cinema finally stopped producing silent films and definitely started releasing films with sound or “talkies”. In 1937, Irani made India’s first full color film, Kiss him.
After World War II, the number of films produced increased dramatically. Following the partition of India in 1947, films also began to deal with topical subjects rather than pure escapism. The films brought issues such as the independence movement and non-traditional morality to the fore. The partition of India and Pakistan also changed the organizational structure of the film industry. Before 1947, most films were produced in Lahore, which later came to reside in Pakistan, in addition to Calcutta, which became part of Bangladesh. Both cities have witnessed violence due to the partition of their respective countries from India. Hindi filmmakers, actors and directors later moved their productions and studios to the Indian city of Bombay, where they are still located today.
From the late 1940s to the early 1960s, considered the golden age of Indian cinema, the industry witnessed a successive period of critically acclaimed films. Directors such as Mehboob Khan and Satyajit Ray have each released footage that has achieved significant international recognition. by khan mother india would become the first Indian film nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, while Ray’s Apu Trilogy has received numerous awards at prestigious European film festivals. In 1946, Necha Nagardirected by Chetan Anand, received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the festival’s top prize.
In the 1970s, the film market shifted more to urban crime films that dealt with violent gangsters and police chases, replacing previously popular genres. It was also during this time that the term Bollywood came to fruition. The prototypical Bollywood film is widely attributed to the masala moviewhich emerged around this time, a specific genre that is difficult to label due to its combination of drama, comedy, action and romance, often set to music and dance, leading many to consider it a comedy musical.
The 1980s saw Indian cinema become the biggest producer of films in the world, creating hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Today, the masala genre continues to be extremely popular with the general public, attracting big-name stars from all genres.
Characteristics of Bollywood dance
A common feature of Bollywood cinema is the dance ensembles that take place in individual films. South Asia has a rich theater history combining music and dance with Indian theater and acting, unlike Western productions where musicals are a more distinct genre. These dance sequences are a by-product of Indian culture and exhibit many universal traits;
- Hand gestures influenced by Hinduism and Buddhism.
- The facial expressions that convey the story and why the dance is happening.
- Brightly colored costumes, which are part of the typical Indian fashion.
- Body movements that communicate the character’s intentions.
Bollywood influences
Indian cinema has had an immense effect on the national society as a whole, where it is the dominant form of entertainment for the country. So much so that Bollywood has come to personify India’s national character. As noted above, crime films of the 1970s reflected the real social ills facing the state. They conveyed a society plagued by illegal activities, a disillusioned population and poor slums, which became a staple of Indian cities.
Overall, Indian films have expanded the country’s culture internationally, making it accessible to foreign audiences. The 2008 movie Slumdog Millionairedirected by Danny Boyle, was significantly influenced by Bollywood in that it was set in India, featured Indian actors, and enlisted cinematic characteristics specific to Bollywood films. Slumdog Millionaire would win eight Oscars at that year’s Oscars.
Examples of Indian films
- Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973)
-
Widely regarded as the first masala film, it incorporates many genres such as action, drama, romance, thriller, crime, and musical to portray the plight of three brothers and their wayward lives. The film will launch the careers of its stars and become famous for its soundtrack.
- Pather Panchali (1955)
-
Satyajit Ray’s first
Apu Trilogy, the film depicts a boy named Apu and his sister Durga struggling to live in a poor Indian village. Considered an excellent example of
Parallel cinemaa movement in Indian films that emphasizes naturalism, realism and contemporary socio-political themes, the film won the Indian National Film Award for Best Feature and Best Human Document at the Cannes Film Festival.
Lesson Summary
Bollywood is the common name of Indian cinema. The term comes from a combination of Bombay (now called Mumbai), where much of the Indian film industry operates, and Hollywood, the city that has become the personification of American cinema. The Indian film industry itself began in the 1910s with the release of Raja Harishchandra in 1913, the country’s first silent film. In 1931, Alamar became the first film to use sound, with Kiss him being the first film shot in color in 1937. After World War II, Indian films were produced on a greatly increased scale. However, the partition of India in 1947 seriously altered the film industry, with production moving mainly to Bombay. The period from the late 1940s to the early 1960s is considered the golden age of Indian cinema due to the critically acclaimed films of directors such as Mehboob Khan and Satyajit Ray. The 1970s saw detective films become more popular and masala movies, a genre that incorporated drama, romance, comedy, action, and dance, also became popular. During the 1980s, Bollywood became the biggest movie producer in the world, generating massive revenue, while masala film continues to be the dominant genre today.
A common feature of masala films and Bollywood, in general, is that actors participate in dance ensembles. They are by-products of Indian culture and beliefs that convey a story through hand gestures, body movements and facial expressions. At the national level, Bollywood has had a significant impact on India as a whole, where it has become the main source of entertainment, besides reflecting the issues facing the national society. Bollywood has also influenced countries abroad, being considered a major exporter of Indian culture and inspiring well-received Western films like Slumdog Millionaire. Yaadon Ki Baaratreleased in 1973, is commonly considered the first masala film, while Pather Panchali from 1955 is a staple of India Parallel cinemawinning international awards.
