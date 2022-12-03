Hunt: Exclusive interview with “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jaeon on his directorial debut

Summary:After a senior North Korean official seeks asylum, KCIA foreign unit chief Park Pyong-ho (LEE Jung Jae) and domestic unit chief Kim Jung-do (JUNG Woo Sung ) are tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy, known as Donglim, who is deep within their agency. When the spy begins leaking top-secret information that could compromise national security, the two units are each assigned to investigate each other. In this tense situation where if they don’t find the mole they can be blamed themselves, Pyong-ho and Jung-do slowly begin to uncover the truth. In the end, they have to deal with an unthinkable plot to assassinate the South Korean president.

Gender:Drama, Action, Mystery & Thriller

Original language:Korean

Director: Lee Jung-jae

Producer: Han Jae-duk, Lee Jung-Jae

Writer: Lee Jung-jae

Release date (theaters): December 2, 2022 Limit

Release date (Broadcast): December 2, 2022

Duration: 2h 11m

Distributer: Magnet release

Exclusive Interview Actor/Writer/Producer/Director Lee Jung-jae

Q: After the assassination of the real Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1979, people hoped for a political transition to democracy, this movement was called Seoul Spring, but soon the government shut down these people. I believe you were in elementary school when these things happened, but how did that memory lead you to make this film?

LJJ: Because I grew up near a university, I often witnessed these demonstrations that took place during the military dictatorship.

Q: You and your co-star Jung Woo-sung first worked together, but you and Jung expanded the entertainment company Artist Company in 2016. How has your collaboration blossomed over the years after did you create the company?

LJJ: My friendship with Jung started with the filming of City of the Rising Sun [dir. Sung-su Kim, 1998] and we’ve had a solid relationship ever since. As we think about how we might expand our relationship with other filmmakers, we [thought of] this small production company. Since then, we have worked on various projects with many actors and filmmakers since then.

Q: There is a lot of tension in this film. I heard you tried not to talk to each other too much on set. But since you made the film, how did you manage to collaborate on the set?

LJJ: The most important part for me was that the cast and the whole crew understood the script very well. So I was explaining the story to them a lot and distinguishing between what really happened in Korean history and the hopeful fictionalization of certain elements in a cinematic way. We had a lot of discussions about how to build up the tension in the film, as you mentioned, and I think when we were filming we had a lot of fun.

Q: When you shot the action scenes, you really shot the action in Tokyo, Japan. Getting permission to shoot in Tokyo is very difficult, especially shootings. How do you manage to achieve such intense scenes?

LJJ: It’s impossible to shoot an action scene in Tokyo. Even when writing the script, we knew we were going to shoot on location in Busan, so we defined the setting as a hotel. They enter through the front door, maneuver through this alley, and exit through the back door of this hotel. Trying to make it as realistic as possible in Tokyo, we had about 20 cars that all had to be on the other side, and all these traffic signs that we had to stick on the signs in Busan to make it as realistic in Tokyo as possible. But it was definitely a difficult feat for the crew.

Q: Are there any classic spy movies that inspired you? What kind of films influenced you, but also what elements are different in your film?

LJJ: Because Hunt is a film that deals with Korean history and North Korean-South Korean relations, rather than looking for inspiration in other films, I really tried to convey the story and visual storytelling as unique as possible.

Q: In the movie, when Korean President Kim arrived in Thailand, Park said to Kim: How long can you fight violence with violence? Park responded with Do you think the world will change by removing a dictator?

This seems to be the theme of the movie. How important was it for you to add this dialogue at that time?

LJJ: This piece of dialogue may sound very straightforward, but I actually think it has hopeful overtones, like two sides of a coin. Of course, you know, things can be extremely oppressive under a dictatorship, but I didn’t want them to look like they were losing hope. I was trying to get the message across that our next generation will be able to make things better, even if we don’t focus entirely on removing the dictator. So I wanted to have that layered message for that scene.

Q: How has the Korean film industry changed over time since your debut? [in 1994] to now, when Parasite won an Oscar and many Korean dramas dominate Netflix?

LJJ: Yeah, the evolution of Korean cinema has a lot of trends and tribulations, and in Korean cinema of the 60s, there are a lot of very artistic films from that time. Then in the 80s and 90s, there were a lot of films that had great commercial success and that were big hits at the box office. I would say that the era of the 90s to 2000 was these new generations of directors who had stories to tell rooted in realism. And from the 2010s, we saw a lot more genre films, with different stories and concepts.

So I think the evolution of Korean cinema is really rooted in telling these unique stories, and the production value has increased so that overseas audiences pay more attention to it. I really feel like I’m in a time where so many unique projects are in development and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Q: Thank you very much.

Here is the movie trailer.