Brad William Henke, NFL player turned actor, has died





Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who later turned to acting and rose to fame for his role as a prison guard in Orange Is the New Black, among other appearances over a career spanning 25 years in film and television, died on Tuesday. He was 56 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager, Matt DelPiano, who did not give a location or exact cause but said the actor died in his sleep. In May 2021, Henke shared on Instagram that he had a 90% blockage in an artery, and the following month he said he received two stents in his heart, among other ailments. Henke played Desi Piscatella, a gay prison officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary, in more than two dozen episodes of Orange is the New Black on Netflix from 2016 to 2018. Her character was an integral part of the drama during her fourth and fifth seasons and, in 2017, he shared the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Although Orange Is the New Black could be considered Henkes’ breakout role, his acting career began in 1996 with Mr. Wrong, a film starring Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Pullman and Joan Cusack. He’s also appeared in dozens of other movies and TV shows, including Space Jam, ER, Judging Amy, Dexter, October Road, and Lost. Brad William Henke was born on April 10, 1966 in Columbus, Nebraska. He grew up in Littleton, Colorado and played football for the University of Arizona in the late 1980s. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 as a defensive lineman in 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, but was cut, according to a 1998 interview with The Tucson Citizen, and he continued to play for the Denver Broncos and was on the team when they lost the 1990 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. His football career ended in the early 1990s after several injuries, and he held several jobs, including assistant football coach at a community college in California. However, an unexpected encounter with former Oakland Raiders player Rod Martin set him on a new path. Rod mentioned there was a need for actors to play football players for commercials, so I tried and got one for Pizza Hut, Henke told the Tucson Citizen. While I was there, a guy invited me to attend an acting class. I went there and realized that was what I wanted to do. Henke’s acting career grew with each credit, as did the depth and types of roles he landed. In a 2021 interview with CGMagazine, Henke said that early in his career he learned the trade and took jobs to make money. Lately I just tried to do it for love, he says. Just because I love creating the characters by finding out how they talk, how they stand, all the physical things and all the emotional things. Henke told Tell-Tale TV in 2020 that his role as Tom Cullen in the TV miniseries The Stand, the latest adaptation of Stephen Kings’ novel of the same title, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgard, was challenging but rewarding. . It was the best experience I had as an actor so far in my entire career, he said. I haven’t had many opportunities in my career where I was offered this job three months before it started. So many times it’s right before it starts. So I had so much more time to work on it, prepare and just think about it, dream about it.

