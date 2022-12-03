Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY)





Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY – Get a rating) and Crossroads (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get a rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We’ll compare the two companies based on institutional ownership strength, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Analyst Notes This is a breakdown of the current recommendations for Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.com. Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Flutter Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Crossroads 0 4 2 0 2.33 Carrefour has a consensus target price of $19.96, indicating upside potential of 473.48%. Given Carrefour’s likely higher upside, analysts clearly think Carrefour is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment. Valuation and benefits Want more great investment ideas? This table compares the revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and valuation of Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour. Gross revenue Price/sales ratio Net revenue Earnings per share Price/earnings ratio Flutter Entertainment $8.30 billion 3.13 -$571.77 million N / A N / A Crossroads $87.89 billion 0.15 $1.27 billion N / A N / A Carrefour has higher revenue and profit than Flutter Entertainment. Volatility and risk Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, suggesting its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.62, suggesting its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P500. Profitability This table compares the net margins, return on equity, and return on assets of Flutter Entertainment and Carrefour. Net margins Return on equity return on assets Flutter Entertainment N / A N / A N / A Crossroads N / A N / A N / A Insider and Institutional Ownership 0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership indicates that large fund managers, hedge funds, and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term. About Flutter Entertainment (Get a rating) Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the UK, Ireland, Australia, USA and internationally. The Company operates through four segments: United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, International and United States. It offers sports betting and sports betting exchange products, daily fantasy sports products and pari-mutuel products; fixed odds game betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including bingo, rummy and online poker; and business-to-business services. The company also operates HRTV, a horse racing television network, as well as cash tenders; risk management; and horse racing and advanced deposit betting broadcasting services. It provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com and adjarabet. .com websites branded as Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Tombola and Adjarabet, as well as BetStars, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, FOX Bet, Stardust, Sky Bingo and Junglee games ; and betting shops, and live poker tours and events. The company was previously known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. About Crossroads (Get a rating) Carrefour SA operates stores of various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina and Taiwan. The Company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores and hypercash; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh products; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronics and household appliances, textiles and childcare products. The company also engages in banking, insurance, real estate development and franchising activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping centres. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 253 hypermarkets, 1,043 supermarkets, 4,330 convenience stores, 147 takeaway outlets and 26 soft discount stores in France; 457 hypermarkets, 1,926 supermarkets, 3,430 convenience stores, 12 takeaway outlets and 81 soft discount stores in the rest of Europe; 184 hypermarkets, 151 supermarkets, 558 convenience stores, 259 takeaway outlets and one soft discount store in Argentina and Brazil; and 70 hypermarkets, four supermarkets and 274 convenience stores in Taiwan, as well as 688 stores through local franchise partners in the Middle East, Africa, etc. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, ​​France. Get news and reviews for Flutter Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

