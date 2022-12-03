Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies at 34





The deadline has reported that Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee, who recently starred Off-Broadway in Heather Christian’s Oratorio For Living Things, died at age 34 of colon cancer. Lee’s wife, Angie, shared the following message on Lee’s Instagram: Quentin died in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly recede. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect. He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and follower of Christ with great faith in his Heavenly Father. To say “he will be sorely missed” does not reflect the breadth of people and communities he created and touched. If we let him, he made us better people. Samantha and I are supported and carried by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don’t respond, but trust that your messages and your love have been read and felt. With love, Angie Mr. Quentin Oliver Lee appeared as the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera US tour. He also appeared on the first national tour of The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess directed by Diane Paulas, where he performed the role of Porgy on several occasions. He performed several stage roles, including Giuseppe in The Gondoliers, Raimondo in Lucia di Lammermoor and Pandolfe in Cinderella with the New York Lyric Opera Theater, as well as the title role in Gianni Schicchi, Sid in Albert Herring and Belcore in The elisir D’amore with the NAU Opera. He has enjoyed many other performing opportunities, as soloist in Handel’s Messiah with the Flagstaff Master Chorale, guest soloist for the Sedona Opera Saloons, soloist for the MLK Day Celebration in Jax Beach, Florida, and as an interpreter at the Romanian Embassy in New York. Mr. Lee was named a Western Regional Finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the National Association of Teachers of Singers Artist Awards. Quentin was also named a semi-finalist in the National Classical Singer Auditions and the National Lyric Opera Competition in New York. In 2013, Mr. Lee joined the Opera Collective of New York and their association with MTA Music Under New York. In the winter of 2012, Quentin Lee earned a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Northern Arizona University. While at NAU, Mr. Lee held a teaching position at the Flagstaff School of Music, was a member of the Cardinal Key Honor Society, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and soloist and backing vocalist with the Shrine of the Ages Choir, with which he performed in South Africa. , Carnegie Hall New York, and at several ACDA conferences.

