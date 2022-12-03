Bollywood actress Tabu says 2022 has been more HARD and HARD; Find out more!





Bollywood actress Tabu is one of the most talented and polished in the industry. She has worked in dozens of films over the years. The actress is enjoying success with her recently released movies Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiya 2. This is the golden age of her acting career as she made consecutive hits. In recent years, she has given phenomenal performances in films such as Jai Ho, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De. Tabu talks about his success and professional experience:- Tabu shares her growing success and how she has worked hard over the past year as she enjoys her success in movies. She mentions, Events, stimulating, difficult because I was making four to five films simultaneously. I worked hard for those one and a half years and we were all on the team for the movies. There was COVID, routine testing, and then people who got COVID. It was a scenario we weren’t used to. But I enjoyed my work – from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Khufiya, Kuttey, Drishyam 2. Tabus work in front:- Tabu has worked in the latest released movies such as Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She played a dual role in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. She worked with Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna in the movie Drishyam 2. It is an official remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam. Tabu will appear in his upcoming film Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. At the same time, she will appear in the Khufiya alongside Ali Fazal helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

