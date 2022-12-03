Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat says he would make bad movies for a lot of money | Bollywood
Jaideep Ahlawat said he would definitely make a bad movie if enough money was offered. Jaideep also said he had to find a balance between what suited him and what paid him well. (Read also | An Action Hero movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana packs a punch)
Jaideep is currently seen in An Action Hero which hit theaters on Friday and stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer.
When asked if he would make a bad movie if the money was enough, Jaideep told ETimes: Yes, I would if the money was good. But I will not continue to do such roles just for the money. Do kaam paise ke liye kar lo, chaar kaam apne mann ke liye kar lo (Select two films for money, four for satisfaction. You have to create this balance).
He added: “It’s not like I wouldn’t make a bad movie no matter how much money is offered to me. I would. But at least the money should be enough so that I don’t have to. not thinking about what I’m doing.”
Jaideep has been acting for over a decade and also starred in Anurag Kashyap’s popular film Gangs of Wasseypur but only rose to fame with the popular web show Pataal Lok in 2020. He has since worked in several shows popular including Broken News, and Dibakar Banerjee Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s 2021 film.
Jaideep Ahlawat is now critically acclaimed for his performance in An Action Hero. The Hindustan Times review of the film mentions it: Ahlawat with its Haryanvi dialect is once again a master class in acting. Even in the scenes where he just stands there, not saying a word, you get his menacing vibe.
Next, Jaideep has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. The film is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.
