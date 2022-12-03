Immersive New Bob Marley Exhibit Hopes You Love Jamming Too





NEW YORK – A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its US premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant’s shoes. The multi-piece exhibition ‘Bob Marley: One Love Experience’ will open in Los Angeles on January 27 at Ovation Hollywood, following tours in London and Toronto. The 15,000-square-foot experience includes never-before-seen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia like guitars, a football jersey, sneakers, and artwork that highlights the influence of Marley. There’s also a Marley-branded jukebox and a few foosball tables. An area celebrates the legacy and philanthropy of the Marley family. Inside, a 2,000 square foot One Love Forest promises to take visitors on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment, which also includes a cannabis garden. Fans are greeted with headphones at the Soul Shakedown studio to listen to the curated playlist in the silent disco. Tickets are available exclusively through Fever on December 7. Born in rural Jamaica in 1945, Marley rose from the gritty slum of Trench Town in Kingston to world stardom in the 1970s with hits like “I Shot the Sheriff”, “Could You Be Loved”, “Jamming” and ” Get Up, Stand”. At the top.” His lyrics promoting social justice and African unity have made him an icon in Jamaica and other countries. He died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36. “After being in London and Toronto, it will be amazing to bring the experience here to the United States for the first time and just steps away from dad’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Cedella Marley. , CEO of Bob Marley Group, in a statement. The exhibit is produced by the Marley Family and Terrapin Station Entertainment. It is expected that additional US cities for the exhibition will be announced at a later date. Immersive experiences are all the rage with traveling exhibitions focused on showing King Tut, Vincent Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet, to name a few.

