Twitter congratulates KL Rahul-Athiya as his leave would have been approved | Bollywood

Twitter is filled with posts talking about the marriage of actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahuls since reports on cricketers’ request for personal leave were reportedly approved by the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI). The news of her departure comes after Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, confirmed the rumors about their marriage. Fans are convinced their impending marriage could be the reason Rahuls reported departures in the first week of January 2023. (Read also : Suniel Shetty on the marriage of Athiya-KL Rahul)

Reacting on Twitter, one user wrote: Have a good round rahul, may athiya bring you the best of your life. Congratulations in advance, another fan added. Good luck to him for the future, yet another fan tweeted.

KL Rahul is taking leave in January 2023 as he is about to marry Athiya Shetty. Congratulations to both of you — Cricket fan (@CricCrazyV) December 1, 2022

While reports claim that Athiya and KL Rahul will get married in January next year, Suniel Shetty earlier told Hindustan Times that the family are trying hard to find a wedding date. I’m aware of all the rumors that go around about their marriage from time to time. And I can tell you that I look at it as in the date. With their schedules and stuff like that, we’re figuring things out. Hopefully soon we will know when, where and what will finally happen, Suniel said.

He also added: We are a close-knit family and a small family. We don’t talk too much (until things are finalized). I guess at the right time, we’ll know. Apparently, the couple are looking forward to a traditional wedding which could take place at the Khandala bungalow. KL Rahuls wedding outfit has also been finalized according to the sources.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a few years now. Although they have never admitted to their relationship in public, they are less shy about their relationship on Instagram, often sharing photos together and commenting on each other’s posts. KL Rahul also joined Athiya and his family at the special screening of the actors brother, Ahaan Shetty’s debut film Tadap last year.

Athiya was last seen in the feature film Motichoor Chaknachor (2019), alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.