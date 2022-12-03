Czech Museum returns Beethoven’s original score to heirs | Entertainment

PRAGUE (AP) A handwritten musical manuscript by Ludwig van Beethoven is being returned to the heirs of the wealthiest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust .

The Moravian Museum in the Czech town of Brno has the original manuscript of the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B flat major, Op. 130 in its collection for over 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners.

It is one of the most valuable objects in our collections, said museum curator Simona Indelov.

The museum said a law on the restitution of property stolen by German Nazis made the return possible. Details of how the family, whose wealth came mainly from mining and banking in Central Europe, after World War I, acquired the piece from one of the German composer’s last quartets are unknown.

We were sorry to lose him, but he is rightfully owned by the Petschek family, Indelov said.

Beethoven composed the String Quartet in B-flat major in six movements in 1825-1826 as part of his work on a series of quartets commissioned by the Russian prince Nicolas Galitzine. It premiered in March 1826 at the Musikverein concert hall in Vienna, Austria.

Museums, archives and libraries in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland and the United States currently have nearly 300 pages of the entire autograph in their possession.

It is known that Beethoven, who died in 1827, gave the fourth movement to his secretary, Karl Holz, and at least two other private owners in Vienna acquired it before the Petscheks.

The family unsuccessfully attempted to send the manuscript abroad by post in March 1939 during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia, attracting the attention of the Gestapo.

According to indelov, the Germans asked an expert from the Moravian Museum at the time to verify that Beethoven had written the document, and he denied this in an effort to save him” from the occupiers.

The lie could have cost him dearly, but it worked; the museum was allowed to keep the piece. However, the Nazis seized most of the property and possessions of the Petschek family, which the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia nationalized after the war.

From his new home in the United States, Franz Petschek, who ran the family’s mining ventures in Czechoslovakia, attempted to retrieve the piece but was unsuccessful due to postwar division in Europe and the creation of the iron curtain.

The Moravian Museum signed an agreement on August 3 to transfer ownership of the manuscript to its heirs. However, other families with claims over property and valuables lost during World War II are still waiting for their cases to be resolved.

Anne Webber, co-chair of the London-based Commission for Looted Art in Europe, said that despite 47 countries agreeing in 2009 to try to address Holocaust-era injustices, ” the restitution of works of art that have been looted often seems to be as distant a prospect as ever.

Some 90% of all works of art sought by families today have not been found or returned, Webber said at a conference held in Prague last month to review progress since the adoption of the law. Terezn’s non-binding statement.

The statement urged governments to make every effort to return former Jewish communal and religious properties confiscated by the Nazis, fascists and their collaborators, and recommended that countries implement programs to address the issue of private buildings and land. .

Video journalist Jan Gebert contributed from Brno, Czech Republic