How to bet the Hollywood Derby 2022





A large open field of 11 three-year-olds will run 1 1/8 miles on the Del Mar Lawn in Saturday’s $400,000 Hollywood Derby (G1). The big race day finale has brought many hopes but no success, and the turf tilt appears to be a solid and competitive betting business. #8 War at Sea (6-1) never finished the board on the green with a 6-3-0-3 turf line for conditioner Ron Ellis. Per War Front, the $525,000 buy has been in very good shape in 2022 and is coming off a strong third place performance in the Del Mar Derby (G2) last out, which followed a three-game winning streak. The Kentucky-bred bay has excellent positional speed in a cast that lacks pace, and I expect the second student to sit close in second or third all the way to the top of the stretch on Saturday, which will allow him to skip the deepest closing types in the test. He recently released fast morning exercises and will retain the services of regular driver Mike Smith, which is a positive. #1 Cabo Spirit (5-1) has won graded-stakes races in two of its last three outings leading up to this tilt and rates an obvious chance with its top-tier performance. The gelded son of Pioneerof the Nile is a two-time winner on the course, led by a pretty triumph in the La Jolla H. (G3) in August, and he proved more than capable over the distance in slow-paced rallies . score in the Twilight Derby (G2) at Santa Anita last time out. Regular rider Joe Bravo will be in irons. A pair of East Coast Invaders will also make the majority of my tickets. Hill Prince S. (G2) winner #3 Heavenly City (4-1) is 2 for 3 since adding blinkers for conditioner Shug McGaughey and has won or placed six successive runs on the turf, including four in play. The versatile colt will have Ramon Vazquez. At Todd Pletcher’s #9 Spirit (7-2) has acclimated well to grass racing with one win and two seconds since moving to grass this season. The two-time Grade 3 hero suffered a narrow defeat in the Bryan Station S. (G3) at Keeneland in his last performance and could be the one with a forward move after this try. The colt of Practical Joke will follow the rhythm from the start with the best gun Flavien Prat who will take the reins. Hollywood Derby bets $10 won and seat #8 War at Sea ($20)

$3 exacta 8 key box with 1,3,9 ($18)

50 cent trifecta box 1,3,8,9 ($12)

